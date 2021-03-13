Queen Elizabeth Makes First Appearance Since Harry-Meghan's Explosive Interview; Watch

Britain's Queen Elizabeth made her first public appearance ever since Meghan and Harry's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey that disclosed explosive details about the Royal family. Meghan, in her interview, had revealed that a member of the Royal family had made a racist remark on her son Archie and illustrated how she struggled with mental illness. Days after releasing a response to the couple's serious allegations of racism, the Royal Family shared videos of Queen's first appearance since the interview.

The Royal Family, on March 12, posted videos of Queen's interaction with British scientists, educators, and schoolchildren to mark British Science Week. However, the Queen did not touch upon the allegations made by Meghan as the Palace already said that "the recollections will be addressed by the family privately." During the video session, she discussed the latest updates from NASA's Mars Perseverance mission, the discovery of a rare meteorite that landed in Gloucestershire. "I'm glad it didn't hit anyone," the queen quipped.

Queen Elizabeth's first appearance since Meghan's interview

British Science Week celebrates the role played in society by science, technology, engineering, and maths, and aims to inspire a new generation of British scientists. During the interaction, a member from the science team showed pictures of Mars taken by the Perseverance rover to the British monarch. To this Queen reacted, ”It’s unbelievable really to think one can actually see the surface!”

The Queen, who has welcomed Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins to Buckingham Palace, recalled meeting the first human to travel into space, Russian cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, in 1961. The Royal Family, on their Twitter handle, also shared pictures of the Queen's meeting with Neil Armstrong, the first man to land on the moon. "The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh have recognised many scientific milestones over Her Majesty’s reign," the caption read.

"It was very interesting to meet him. And I suppose being the first one, it was particularly fascinating," Queen said about Yuri Gagarin. Dr. Maggie Aderin- Pocock MBE added, "It must have been very terrifying to be the first one, and not really knowing what was going to happen." The Queen replied, "Well, yes – and if you could come back again. That's very important!"

Asked what he was like, she replied: "Russian, he didn't speak English. He was fascinating and I suppose being the first one, it was particularly fascinating."

Her Majesty recalls meeting the first human to travel into space, Russian cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, in 1961.



Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock, who hosted the Science Week session, told The Queen how Gagarin inspired her to pursue a career in space science.

At the end of the call, the monarch told the group, "It's been very interesting to hear from you all. I hope the children have enjoyed it too – they might learn something from it as well! Thank you very much indeed. It's wonderful work you are all doing."

Meghan alleges racism within the Royal family

Queen's appearance comes just days after Meghan's interview which brought the spotlight on the Royal family with accusations of racism drawing a global backlash. The Palace already assured, in an official statement, that the allegations will be looked into and termed the recollections 'concerning'. During the sit-down, Meghan said that there were "concerns and conversations about how dark [Archie's] skin might be when he's born" voiced by a member of the royal family. Harry has said that neither the Queen nor Prince Philip made the comment.