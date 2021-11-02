Queen Elizabeth Makes First Public Appearance Post Health Scare, Spotted Driving Jaguar

Almost a fortnight after a health scare, British Queen Elizabeth II was caught on camera enjoying a drive around the city of London. On Monday, the 95-year-old monarch was spotted behind the steering wheels of her green Jaguar around her Windsor Castle estate. As reported by People, the Queen wore her signature headscarf and dark-tinted sunglasses.

On October 20, Buckingham Palace released a statement updating people on certain health issues faced by the public. It stated that doctors have advised the sovereign ruler to rest for two weeks due to her ailing health. While she has been undertaking several "light, desk-based duties”, on Monday, she signalled complete recovery with her public appearance.

Queen virtually addressed COP26

In addition to her leisure outing, the Queen also addressed virtually, the ongoing COP26 Leaders' Summit wherein she urged world leaders to create a "safer, stabler future" for the planet. In a pre-recorded video message that was played at the reception of the world leaders, the Queen also called for joint efforts towards a "common cause" to tackle climate change and solve most "insurmountable problems." The 95-year-old Queen's video message comes after she had to scrap plans for attending the ongoing COP26 Summit to rest following medical checks.

Prince Charles and Prince William are both attending the global climate conference, which has been deemed as a vital gathering to observe contributions and pledges of governments towards climate change. The Queen also paid tribute to her 'dear late husband' Prince Philip and recalled him with 'great pride' for raising awareness about environmental issues more than 50 years ago. The Queen also hoped that the Summit's legacy would be recognised as a shift from words to actions.

In the message pre-recorded at Windsor Castle on Friday, the Queen appealed to the attendees of the COP26 to "achieve true statesmanship" by determining to confront the environment's problems as it would benefit "our children's children." In a rare show of emotions, she also spoke about mankind's mortality, and with a subtle authoritative voice, directed world leaders to "rise above the politics for the moment."

File Image: AP