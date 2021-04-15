Queen Elizabeth Steps Into Debate Over Family's Outfit At Prince Philip's Funeral: Report

UK’s Queen Elizabeth II has stepped into the debate over outfits of family members at her husband, Prince Philip’s muted funeral scheduled on Saturday after he died on April 9 at the age of 99 at Windsor castle. Several British newspapers have reported that all senior members of the royal family will be wearing a common mourning dress at Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral and has been approved by the Queen that no royal will wear the military uniform to present the family united and cease concerns over Prince Harry and Prince Andrew’s attire on Saturday.

As per Daily Mail report, several courtiers have been racked with concerns about Prince Harry and Andrew’s outfits. Duke of Sussex was forced to give up his honorary military title after he unilaterally decided to quit as the working members of the royal family along with his wife Meghan. This would have made him the only senior royal not in uniform. However, as a former captain with the Household Cavalry, he is entitled only to wear a suit with any medals that he has been awarded during his duties.

Meanwhile, Prince Andrew, who has not been stripped off from his military titles and remains a vice-admiral in the Royal navy, demanded to wear the uniform. However, it was a position that he had offered to defer taking up after stepping back from the public duties of the royal family following being linked to sex-convict Jefferey Epstein scandal. This further led to concerns that if he were to eb denied wearing the admiral uniform, he and Harry would be the only ones in civilian dress after actively working in the military.

Daily Mail quoted a source saying, ‘there was a risk of real embarrassment’ and hence, the Queen decided on the matter. To prevent any controversies at Prince Philip’s funeral and present the family united, everyone will dress the same which will include morning coats, black ties for men, simple black outfits for women.

Second time in over 100 years

The report also stated that it is after over a century that the members of the UK royal family have not worn the uniform to a funeral of a monarch or their spouse. However, Prince Harry’s appearance at his grandfather’s funeral will be seen as a ‘significant public olive branch’ following his and wife Meghan’s tell-all interview with American presenter Oprah Winfrey last month in which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex criticised the ‘institution and accused them of racism.

Image credits: AP