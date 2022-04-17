Queen Elizabeth To Miss Easter Sunday Service At Windsor Castle For First Time In 50 Years

For the first time in more than 50 years, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II will not attend the Easter Mattins Service at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on April 17, a senior Buckingham Palace source told NBC News.

The Queen, who is also the head of the Church of England, has been suffering from mobility issues, although the exact reason for her absence was not revealed by the source. This would be the second event in line that the Queen would be missing.

On April 14, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall represented the queen at the Royal Maundy Service at St. George's Chapel for the first time since 1970. She did not attend the Commonwealth Day Service on March 14 either.

Queen has been experiencing health problems

Moreover for reasons unknown, Queen Elizabeth II could not attend the Service of Thanksgiving for her late husband Prince Philip, who died at the age of 99 last April, at Westminster Abbey in London on March 29. Buckingham Palace in a statement admitted that the Queen has been experiencing health problems.

The clarification came after she missed the ancient tradition of distributing Maundy money to the entities that transferred it to thr Christian service for the wellbeing of the elderly people. Queen who has been suffering from mobility issues was escorted by her son the Duke of York into a memorial service of Duke of Edinburg, her late husband.

Just couple of days earlier, the British Queen reportedly approved a new book composed by her stylist that details how she coped with her husband Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip's death, his funeral, and the coronavirus pandemic as she was diagnosed with the disease.

The book that has been approved is slated for a relase around the same time Duke of Sussex will bring to the world his memoir that promises a“wholly truthful” account of his life in The Firm, the term used for Royal Family.

It is being speculated that the Queen might be concerned about the accusations that Prince Harry could mention in his book and that might reach the audience. The book was first released in 2019 but the revised edition will be published again ahead of the Platinum Jubilee that will include a new chapter that covers Prince Philip's funeral.