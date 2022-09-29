Queen Elizabeth, UK's Longest-serving Monarch, Died Of 'old Age', Says Death Certificate

Queen Elizabeth II died of "old age" on 8 September, according to her death certificate published by the National Records of Scotland on Thursday. The certificate records her time of demise as 3.10 pm (1410 GMT).

Queen Elizabeth II's death was registered in Aberdeenshire on September 16 by the Registrar General for Scotland, Paul Lowe. The death certificate was signed by the Queen's daughter Princess Anne.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8 at the age of 96. Being queen regnant of 32 sovereign states during her lifetime, Elizabeth Alexandra Mary's reign of 70 years and 214 days was the longest of any British monarch. Following Queen's death, the crown has passed to her heir King Charles III, the former Prince of Wales.

On September 19, the Queen was laid to rest in the King George VI Memorial Chapel, an enclave commissioned by her within the castle's St. George's Chapel. Prince Philip, the Queen's husband and the Duke of Edinburgh's coffin was then moved from the chapel's Royal Vault to be placed in the same enclave, which also houses the coffins of the Queen's parents- George and Elizabeth.

King Charles' new monogram unveiled as royal mourning ends in UK

The new monogram to be used by King Charles III as the UK's new monarch was unveiled and used for the first time on Tuesday after the royal family's mourning period ended.

King Charles' new cypher shows his initial C intertwined with the letter R for Rex, which is Latin for Fing. It is designed by the College of Arms. The Court Post Office at Buckingham became the first to make a stamp post using the new cypher.