Queen Elizabeth Wore A Meaningful & Symbolic Diamond Brooch For Prince Philip's Funeral

On Saturday, Queen Elizabeth II paid farewell to her beloved husband Prince Philip at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Upon her arrival at the ceremony, she was seen wearing an all-black ensemble, coupled with a large diamond brooch, which carried deep symbolic meaning for her. Queen Elizabeth II is known for making statements with her brooches on every occasion, especially when it relates to the Duke of Edinburgh. This sombre event was no different.

The sparkling Richmond brooch came from her grandmother Queen Mary's collection and was nostalgic to the Queen as she wore it on several occasions for formal engagements with Prince Philip. She also wore it to the 2018 Festival of Remembrance at Royal Albert Hall, where she paid respects to all those who have died in past wars and marked 100 years since the end of World War I.

The brooch features a pear-shaped, pearl-drop component, which is interchangeable and Queen chose to wear it without the detail for the ceremony. The piece made by Hunt and Raskell in 1893 was given to Queen Mary as a wedding present.

It is very fitting that Queen Elizabeth chose to wear the brooch today, considering the romantic connections it has in her family. Elizabeth and Philip were married on November 20, 1947, and would have celebrated their 74th wedding anniversary this year.

Prince Philip, the longest-serving royal consort of the reigning British monarch, passed away on Friday, April 9 at age 99. He was laid to rest Saturday in a funeral ceremony that honoured his lifetime of service to the UK, the crown and his wife of 73 years, Queen Elizabeth II. The widowed British monarch, setting an example amid the coronavirus pandemic, sat alone at the ceremony, with her head bowed in prayer.

Philip, who two months shy of his 100th birthday, was honoured at Windsor Castle in a service that was steeped in military and royal tradition but also pared down and infused with his own personality. The ceremony took place out of public view within the grounds of the castle, a 950-year-old royal residence 20 miles (30 kilometres) west of London, but was shown live on television.