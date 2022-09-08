Queen Elizabeth, World's Second-longest Reigning Monarch, Passes Away At 96

United Kingdom's monarch Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday, September 8, at the age of 96 after 70 years on throne. She was the world's second-longest reigning monarch. In a statement, the Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow”.

The Queen had not been keeping well ever since she tested positive for COVID-19, in February. Earlier in the day, Buckingham Palace reported that the Monarch's health had further deterioated, and she was kept under medical supervision. Soon thereafter, the members of the Queen's family including Prince Charles, Camilla and Prince William reached Balmoral Castle in Scotland where the Queen was staying. Notably, Prince Charles is Queen Elizabeth's eldest son and the heir apparent to the throne of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland.

The Queen's other children, Prince Edward and Princess Anne along with Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, also reached Balmoral after they were notified about the Queen's declining health. Apart from them, Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also rushed to Scotland on Thursday. 37-year-old Prince Harry is Queen Elizabeth's grandson. According to a statement from Kensington Palace, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, has stayed in Windsor as her kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are attending their new school for the first time.

About Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II was born on April 21, 1926, in Mayfair, London. She was the first child of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth - the Duke and Duchess of York. Queen Elizabeth II received a private home education before starting to serve in the Auxiliary Territorial Service during the Second World War. In 1947, She married former Greek and Danish royal Philip Mountbatten. After Elizabeth's accession as Queen, her husband Prince Philip assumed the role of consort and discharged his duty until his death. He held the record for the longest reigning royal consort. Philip remains the longest-lived male member of the British royal family. According to reports, he retired from his royal duties on August 2, 2017, at the age of 96, after completing 22,219 solo engagements and 5,493 speeches since 1952. The couple's union lasted for 73 years, until the latter passed away in April 2021.

It is worth mentioning here that Queen Elizabeth II, the head of the British royal family, is the second-longest reigning monarch in history. The Queen has ruled the country for more than 70 years after ascending to the throne on February 6, 1952.