Queen Elizabeth's Granddaughter Zara Tindall Gives Birth To Baby Boy On Bathroom Floor

Former English rugby player Mike Tindall, who married Zara, the daughter of Princess Anne and the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, has said that their baby “arrived very quickly” and was born at their home in a bathroom on Sunday at 6 PM (local time). Zara and Mike Tindall have announced the birth of their baby boy who was born on the couple’s bathroom floor at home. The news was revealed by Mike in his podcast, ‘The Good, The Bad and The Rugby’.

As per Sky News report, the spokesperson for the couple has said that Zara and Mike Tindall are “happy to announce the birth of their child, Lucas Philip Tindall.” The couple’s son is a new great-grandson to the UK monarch and was reportedly born on March 21 weighing 8lbs 4oz. The Tindalls live on the royal Gatcombe estate in Gloucestershire and now have three children including newly-born Lucas, seven-year-old Mia and two-year-old Lena. Zara and Mike Tindall have been married since 2011.

While revealing the news on his podcast about Saturday’s matches, he said, “Sunday got even better because a little baby boy arrived at my house." He also said that the baby was born on the bathroom floor after the couple was not able to make it to the hospital. The former rugby star added, “Arrived very quickly. Didn't make it to the hospital. On the bathroom floor.”

Mike also explained the situation and how he had rushed to get a mat for his wife. He said, “So yeah, it was running to the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, get the mat on the floor, towels down, brace, brace, brace." It was also revealed that the couple’s other two children were elsewhere for Sunday because Zara had been having contractions through the night.

Crazy 6 nations weekend but the tournament lives for another week. It was also followed by a super Sunday! #goodtimeshttps://t.co/HYuu65RXM1https://t.co/9k0stAM7DF pic.twitter.com/3onbzFbJqn — mike tindall (@miketindall13) March 24, 2021

Queen is ‘delighted’

Lucas is Queen and Prince Philip’s 10th great-grandchild and 22nd in line to the throne. His birth came after reportedly Mike had joked about wanting a boy this time. As per the report, Buckingham palace said that the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh are “delighted” at the news of Zara and Mike Tindall’s new son. It also added that Queen and Prince Philip “look forward to meeting their 10th great-grandchild when circumstances allow".

Image credits: AP