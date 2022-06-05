Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee Concert: A Star-studded Affair At Buckingham Palace

Quick links:
Prince William and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall watch the Platinum Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London.
Images of Queen Elizabeth II are projected onto Buckingham Palace. The four-day events in the UK are meant to celebrate the Queen’s 70 years of service.
Crowds watch the Platinum Jubilee concert, taking place in front of Buckingham Palace in London.
The Duran Duran band and American musician Nile Rodgers perform during the Platinum Jubilee concert.
Britain's Prince William speaks during the Platinum Jubilee concert to mark the Queen's 70 years on the throne.
Prince George (right) and Princess Charlotte watch the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace.
The Crowd gathered in large numbers to watch the Platinum Jubilee concert as the Queen marks 70 years on the throne.
The crowd watch a film of Queen Elizabeth II having tea with Paddington Bear on a big screen at the Platinum Jubilee concert.
American entertainer Diana Ross performs at the Platinum Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London.