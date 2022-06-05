Last Updated:

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee Concert: A Star-studded Affair At Buckingham Palace

Despite the Queen's absence, spirits were high during the Platinum Jubilee concert that culminated with appearances by the monarch's son and grandson in London.

Anurag Roushan
Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee concert
Prince William and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall watch the Platinum Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London. 

Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee concert
The Duran Duran band performs during Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee concert in London. 

Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee concert
Images of Queen Elizabeth II are projected onto Buckingham Palace. The four-day events in the UK are meant to celebrate the Queen’s 70 years of service.

Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee concert
Crowds watch the Platinum Jubilee concert, taking place in front of Buckingham Palace in London.

Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee concert
The Duran Duran band and American musician Nile Rodgers perform during the Platinum Jubilee concert. 

Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee concert
Britain's Prince William speaks during the Platinum Jubilee concert to mark the Queen's 70 years on the throne.

Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee concert
Prince George (right) and Princess Charlotte watch the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace. 

Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee concert
American singer Adam Lambert performs during the Platinum Jubilee concert in London.

Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee concert
Australian actor Jason Donovan perform, enthralling the crowd at the Platinum Jubilee concert. 

Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee concert
The Crowd gathered in large numbers to watch the Platinum Jubilee concert as the Queen marks 70 years on the throne. 

Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee concert
The crowd watch a film of Queen Elizabeth II having tea with Paddington Bear on a big screen at the Platinum Jubilee concert.  

Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee concert
American entertainer Diana Ross performs at the Platinum Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London.

Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee concert
Drones make shapes above the Platinum Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace. 

Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee concert
British musician Brian May gave a scintillating performance at the Platinum Jubilee concert in London. 

