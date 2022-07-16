Queen Exhibits Funny Side By Making Hilarious Quip When Phone Rings At Maidenhead Hospice

The 96-year-old monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, who visited the newly constructed hospice building on Friday, exhibited her funny side by making a hilarious quip when a mobile phone rang in the midst of her visit. The "rare incident" came as she was joined by her daughter Princess Anne on a surprise visit to open a new centre at the Maidenhead hospice. Elizabeth, who seldom moved out of her Windsor Castle home due to mobility issues, travelled a short distance and reached Maidenhead, where she toured the hospice and met the cancer patients.

While meeting one of the patients, Graham White and his wife Pat, who has stage 4 cancer, his phone rang. White, who potentially felt ashamed by the abrupt ringing of his phone, immediately reached into his pocket to turn it off. Reacting to the event, The Sun reported that the queen quipped, "Typical! a phone goes off immediately." To this, Mr White said it was his son ringing. "I turned my wife's phone off and I could have sworn mine was off - that was a bit embarrassing," he added.

Meanwhile, his wife, while chatting with the Queen, joked over her husband's phone call, and said, "I could have killed him! People think the Queen has a stiff upper lip but she has a sense of humour." The 63-year-old described the meeting as "very emotional" and added, "This is a memory that I will treasure." According to White's wife, the monarch said that she liked the newly constructed building and exhibited a keen interest in the different treatments for cancer.

Queen's Hospice visit came despite health concerns

It is to mention that the 96-year-old queen has been facing mobility issues and the effect could be also seen in historic platinum jubilee celebrations as she missed some of the major events. Earlier this month, a media report claimed that Queen was reportedly released from some of her duties due to health concerns. According to a report by The Sunday Telegraph, the role of the monarch has been rewritten by Buckingham Palace due to severe mobility issues. Earlier, her duties and role comprised at least 13 points as mentioned in the “formal constitutional concept. However, after the release of the Queen's health report, Buckingham Palace reduced her responsibilities. Notably, this was the first time when her duties were curtailed in at least the last decade due to health issues. It has edited specific events such as the State Opening of Parliament that were earlier deemed necessary by constitutional convention. With the enactment of new rules, she will receive more support from her Royal family.

Image: AP