Queen Has Personal Box Of Chocolates So 'no One Eats Them', New Documentary Reveals

Queen Elizabeth II has a personal box of chocolates that she preserves for herself and does not like to share with others, a new ITV documentary on the Royal Family has revealed. Lady Pamela Hicks, the Second cousin of the Queen, told the viewers that the UK’s monarch kept a personal stash of chocolates that she is very fond of, and technically no one is allowed to eat them. This raised speculations about which member of the royal family the Queen was hiding her chocolates from. In the documentary titled “My Years With The Queen”, which will air on April 1, Lady Hicks made her first-ever appearance and gave out interesting details about the monarch’s life. She also described her own personal relationship with the Queen.

In a live segment from the show that aired Thursday, the daughter of Lady Pamela, said: "I loved the one about the Queen always taking her own box of chocolates when she visits places as otherwise, everyone else would eat them.” Sources of UK broadcaster The Sun found that it may be aides and staff in specific that the Queen may be hiding her secret box of chocolates from. “I laughed at the fact that the Queen’s dress had its own cabin on the Commonwealth tour that was much bigger than my mother’s,” Hicks further noted in a televised address, adding that lady Pamela great-great-granddaughter of Queen Victoria and cousin to Prince Philip was jealous. In the promo of the documentary, one can see Pamela speaking about the Queen’s coronation. She joked about her dress saying that they take all grand robes but she turns up with a white underdress.

Queen gets deluge of letters

Earlier, royal sources told UK’s Mail that following the explosive interview of The Duke and Duchess Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with Oprah Winfrey, Queen Elizabeth received a stack of kind letters, generous gifts, cards from the well-wishers, and many other gifts. The 94-year-old monarch was “very pleased” to garner these good wishes, a royal aide familiar with the development said. The gifts have arrived at Windsor Castle ever since The Duchess of Sussex accused the Royal Family of systemic racism, it added.

