Queen Paid Tribute To Prince Philip With Secret Objects In Handbag During Funeral Service

Prince Philip, who emerged as the longest-serving consort of the British crown, was laid to rest at St. George’s Chapel on April 17. With social distancing laws in place, a sombre queen sat alone, mourning the loss of her “strength and stay.” Now, a royal insider has revealed that Elizabeth II paid a secret tribute to her husband with hidden objects in her bag.

Handkerchief, photograph and more

Speaking to Daily Mail, royal sources said that throughout the funeral, the monarch kept one of Philip’s white handkerchief in her bag. Additionally, she also kept his statement accessory, which was designed by his Savile Row tailors in Kent and Haste. It is worth noting that the heartbroken queen, who was seen in her unshakable dignified stance, throughout the ceremony was also carrying a vintage photograph. The picture which featured the royal couple, was from their time living in Malta between 1949 and 1951.

Apart from the Queen, the Duchess of Cambridge also honoured the Queen and her husband. Kate was pictured donning her choice of necklace, which she borrowed from the Queen. She had previously worn the statement piece to an official dinner in 2017 to celebrate the royal couple's 70th wedding anniversary.

This afternoon, The Duke of Edinburgh’s Funeral took place at Windsor Castle.



The Duchess of Cambridge arrived at Windsor Castle alongside Duke of Cambridge Prince William for Prince Philip's funeral at St George's Chapel on the Windsor castle's grounds. The Royal couple drove a black Land Rover and each wore customary Black mourning dress. While Kate Middleton was seen in a long-sleeved black dress, black sheer tights, and matching pumps, sporting a black hat with netting and Japanese four-row pearl choker jewellery, which was worn by Princess Diana. Prince William wore a black suit to attend the funeral, which will have only thirty attendees.

The Duke of Edinburgh's coffin was seen covered with his sword, a wreath of flowers and his Naval cap. The cascade was brought into the inner halls of Windsor from the Queen’s private chapel by the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards, according to Metro. Several key members were forced to miss the Duke of Edinburgh’s service including Prince George, Meghan Markle and Sarah, Duchess of York, popularly known as Fergie.

