Queen Reveals What’s In Her Famous Handbag During Tea Party With Paddington Bear | Watch

The gig to honour 70 years of Queen Elizabeth II's ascension to the throne of England started with a surprise. Her Majesty was supposed to not make an in-person appearance at the Platinum Jubilee Concert due to mobility issues. Nevertheless, the 96-year-old monarch left her fans and other royals in awe after she appeared in a surprise video featuring the lovable Peruvian bear, Paddington. In the video, the monarch said she loves marmalade sandwiches, and revealed what she keeps in her famous handbag.

The raincoat donned brown grizzly bear sat opposite to the Queen herself for a cup of evening tea, a very English practice. Quite astonishingly, despite having relocated from Peru, the secret special guest seemed quite caught up in the posh and royal etiquettes of the Palace. However, at times he fell short of maintaining his composure when he gulped a piping hot tea from the teapot before the host, which the Queen seemed to just tolerate given the bemused expression on her face. As the conversation drives forward, the Queen, who is known for her pristine royalty, does something massively unexpected.

🥪 👜 Ma’amalade sandwich Your Majesty?



The Queen and Paddington Bear get the #PlatinumPartyatthePalace rocking.#PlatinumJubilee — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 4, 2022

If we're kind and polite, the world will be right. Thank you. — Paddington (@paddingtonbear) June 4, 2022

Queen reveals secret item she carries in her handbag

The video opens with a palace butler carrying a tray of evening patisserie and approaching the Queen and her guest. "Thank you for having me here," Paddington tells the Queen. Nodding her head, the Queen offers him tea. "Yes, please," the bear responds. Paddington, who is arguably more popular than ever now, tickled the funny side of the otherwise serious Queen of England. During their quick chat in the pre-recorded video, tea-slurping Paddington talks about his undying love for marmalade sandwiches and offers the Queen one from the stack he "keeps for emergencies." In return, the Queen promptly reached out for her handbag. With a glee, Her Majesty takes out a stash of marmalade sandwiches from her black leather royal handbag and confides to the Bear: "I keep mine in here, for later."

The amusing video ended with the Queen and Paddington tapping Freddie Mercury's 'We Will Rock You' with their royal cutlery and Adam Lambert opening the concert with his eclectic performance. The video became a showpiece moment for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Netizens are comparing the delightful sweet-natured comic skit with the 2002 video of the Queen shot during the London Olympics, featuring Daniel Craig as 007 James Bond.

(Image: @BillEbbitt/Twitter)