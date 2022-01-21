Queen Sends 'thoughts & Prayers' To Tonga Post Volcano Eruption, Says 'shocked & Saddened'

Following the devastating Tsunami that was triggered by a massive undersea volcanic eruption in the Pacific Island nation Tonga, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II sent a message of condolence to King Tupou VI of Tonga expressing grief for the victims of the natural disaster. "I am shocked and saddened by the impact of the volcanic eruption and tsunami in Tonga," she said in a statement posted by The Royal Family. She said her thoughts and prayers are with the people of Tonga, as everyone is working together to recover from the damage caused. Furthermore, the statement read, “It must be incredibly difficult for those who are unable to contact friends and family while communications are disrupted, and I hope that they will soon be restored.”

Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haʻapai volcano eruption killed three

The Queen had visited Tonga, the 169 islands in the Pacific Ocean during the first Commonwealth tour of her new reign, then in March 1970. She expressed solidarity with Tupou VI, the King of Tonga after the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haʻapai volcano eruption killed at least three and caused heavy damage to the property. The entire Pacific archipelago was dramatically cut off from the world after its solitary fiber-optic cable had snapped during the Tsunami.

Telephone services between Tonga and the rest of the world were restored just this late Wednesday. In the harrowing scenes reported from the country, a specially-abled man was swept away by the tsunami having managed to stay afloat for 24 hours as the first foreign assistance planes landed in the island nation bringing much-needed water and other supplies to the Pacific nation.

Tonga's government had described the undersea volcanic eruption over the weekend as an "unprecedented disaster” that created tsunami waves up to 15 metres high. The disaster battered the west coasts of several islands in the Pacific island archipelago. Due to the volcanic eruption's impact, international and domestic communications, and the internet service was disrupted. Tonga’s volcanic outburst was heard more than 9,000 kilometres away in Alaska. It created a 30-kilometre-high cloud of smoke that disseminated ashes, gas, and acid rain across the Pacific, and was quickly followed by the commencement of a tsunami.