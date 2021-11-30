Barbados Gets First President As It Becomes Republic; Replaces Queen As Head Of State

UK’s Queen Elizabeth II has sent the people of Barbados her “good wishes” as the Caribbean island country removed the monarch as its head of state and became a republic, ending the almost 400 years of the British royal family being head of states to the island known by some as “Little England”. In a message to the new President of the island Dame Sandra Mason, the Queen congratulated her for new role and wished all Barbadians happiness, peace and prosperity in the future.

“On this significant occasion and your assumption of office as the first President of Barbados, I extend my congratulations to you and all Barbadians,” the Queen wrote in the letter, as per Sky News.

“I first visited your beautiful country on the eve of independence in early 1966, and I am very pleased that my son is with you today. Since then, the people of Barbados have held a special place in my heart; it is a country rightly proud of its vibrant culture, its sporting prowess, and its natural beauty, that attracts visitors from all over the world, including many people from the United Kingdom,” she added.

Further, Queen Elizabeth talked about Barbados and the United Kingdom ties, stating that both have enjoyed a partnership based on common values, shared prosperity and close collaboration on a wide range of issues, including recent work on climate change. She added that is also a “source of great satisfaction” that Barbados remains an active participant within the Commonwealth. Now, the Queen looks forward to the continuation of the friendship between the two nations and peoples.

“As you celebrate this momentous day, I send you and all Barbadians my warmest good wishes for your happiness, peace and prosperity in the future. Elizabeth R,” the letter concluded.

Charles to reaffirm ‘myriad’ connections between UK and Barbados

Meanwhile, Prince Charles travelled to the island on Sunday and he was greeted with a 21-gun salute. Now, he is due to deliver a speech in which he will stress the importance of the “myriad of connections” that remain between Britain and Barbados. According to Sky News, the Prince of Wales is also expected to allude to the country’s colonial past and the tens of thousands of enslaved Africans who were brought there to work on the sugar plantations.

Tonight, The Prince of Wales will attend celebration events in Bridgetown which will mark Barbados’ transition to a Republic with the Commonwealth. 🇧🇧



As future Head of the Commonwealth, HRH has been invited to the celebration events by the Government of #Barbados. pic.twitter.com/ggSOzsQGFi — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) November 29, 2021

It is to mention that the last time the Queen was removed as head of a state was in 1992 when Mauritius proclaimed itself a republic. This means that the Queen now remains monarch of 15 realms, including the UK. The Caribbean island, on the other hand, is witnessing a transformation into a republic after the 1970s when Guyana, Dominica and Trinidad and Tobago became republics.

(Image: AP)