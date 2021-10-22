Queen Spends Night At Hospital For 'preliminary Investigations'; Remains In 'good Spirits'

Queen Elizabeth II spent Wednesday night (local time) in hospital for preliminary medical checks and was back on Thursday at Windsor Castle, said Buckingham Palace, as per media reports. Just a day after the palace informed that the longest-reigning monarch has cancelled her two-day visit to Northern Ireland which was slated to begin on Wednesday, The Guardian stated that the Queen was then admitted to hospital for “preliminary investigations.” The palace has also stated that the 95-year-old remains in “good spirits” after returning to the castle.

The Buckingham palace spokesperson was quoted by the media outlet as saying, “Following medical advice to rest for a few days, the Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits.” As per the report, the Queen was seen by specialists at the private King Edward VII’s hospital in central London and her admittance is believed to be unrelated to COVID-19.

Notably, it was the monarch’s first overnight stay in the hospital since 2013. Even eight years ago, the Queen was admitted for a single night at King Edward VIII, being treated for gastroenteritis. The Guardian cited a Buckingham Palace source saying that a “cautious approach” was taken by the medical team aiding her. Reportedly, they added that the overnight stay at the hospital on Wednesday was for practical reasons. The Queen, as per the source, was working on Thursday afternoon and undertook “light duties”.

Queen ‘disappointed’ on cancelling Northern Ireland trip

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II has cancelled her trip to Northern Ireland and has “reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days,” said Buckingham Palace. As per the BBC report, the 95-year-old monarch will remain at Windsor Castle but her participation is expected in the upcoming COP 26 climate change conference in Glasgow. The palace reportedly also said that it is “disappointed” that the Northern Ireland trip is scrapped.

She was slated to start the two-day visit on Wednesday and had been attending an array of events including hosting the Global Investment Summit on Tuesday. Earlier on that same day, the British monarch also held two separate audiences through video links. The Queen spoke with Japanese ambassador Hajime Hayashi and the EU ambassador Joao de Almeida. Additionally, on Monday, she held a virtual conference with New Zealand’s new governor-general. Over the weekend, she even attended the races at Ascot.

(IMAGE: AP)