Queen Thanks Nation Ahead Of Platinum Jubilee; Says 'continue To Be Inspired By Goodwill'

Ahead of her historic platinum jubilee celebrations, Queen Elizabeth II shared a special message thanking the nation for nourishing many happy memories as the official platinum jubilee portrait of The Queen was unveiled Wednesday. The 96-year-old monarch, who is celebrating 70 years as the Queen, said she believes the platinum jubilee celebrations will provide the country with an opportunity to reminisce about the country's achievements since 1952. Further, the Queen added she is looking to the future with "confidence and enthusiasm"."Thank you to everyone who has been involved in convening communities, families, neighbours and friends to mark my platinum jubilee, in the United Kingdom and across the Commonwealth. I know that many happy memories will be created on these festive occasions," she said in a message on Twitter.

Her Majesty The Queen, the first Monarch in British history to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee.



To mark the beginning of the #PlatinumJubilee Celebration Weekend, a new portrait of The Queen has been released.



"I continue to be inspired by the goodwill shown to me, and hope that the coming days will provide an opportunity to reflect on all that has been achieved during the last 70 years, as we look to the future with confidence and enthusiasm," she added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Queen’s official platinum jubilee portrait was unveiled in which she was featured sitting on a window seat. The photograph was taken by Ranald Mackechnie at the Queen’s private apartment at Windsor.

"I continue to be inspired by the goodwill shown to me, and hope that the coming days will provide an opportunity to reflect on all that has been achieved during the last seventy years."



Queen will not attend the traditional Trooping of the Colour ceremony

Notably, the 96-year-old monarch is expected to present on the balcony at Buckingham Palace on the first day of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, despite having multiple mobility issues. The Royal Family in a statement said that the Queen will not attend the traditional Trooping of the Colour ceremony on Thursday, but the eldest son of the Queen, Prince Charles will be there in her place. He will be joined by the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan. It is to mention that Britain is getting ready for a party featuring mounted troops, solemn prayers — and a pack of dancing mechanical corgis. The nation will celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne this week with four days of pomp and pageantry in central London.

