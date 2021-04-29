Queen Wishes Prince William And Kate On 10th Wedding Anniversary

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II wished her grandson Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, a very happy tenth wedding anniversary.

William, 38, second in line to the British throne, and 39-year-old Kate marked the day with the release of two specially commissioned photographs of the couple posing together at Kensington Palace in London, shot by photographer Chris Floyd this week. The couple, who met while students at St. Andrews University in Scotland, had tied the knot after an eight-year-long relationship at a grand ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London 10 years ago.

Wishing The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge a very happy wedding anniversary. Today marks ten years since Their Royal Highnesses exchanged vows at Westminster Abbey, read the Queen's greeting released by Buckingham Palace on Twitter along with one of the photographs of the couple.

The photograph shows them smiling for the cameras on the grounds of Kensington Palace, similar to a photograph taken to celebrate the couple's engagement 11 years ago. The second photograph released by the royals shows the couple, dubbed Wills and Kate, sitting on the ground together holding hands.

The Duke and Duchess are parents to three young children Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 3.

Even after a tumultuous month for the UK royal family, the senior members this week were seen getting back to their duties. While they had a rough month as they mourn the passing away of Prince Philip, Prince Charles is also about to receive a special honour.

The 72-year-old Prince of Wales is getting a brand new title which is the ‘patron of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO), a London-based group. Prince Charles’ appointment coincides with RPO’s 75th anniversary that will take place in September and was announced by the group’s managing director, James Williams. In a statement, Williams revealed that he could not be more ‘thrilled’ to collaborate with Prince Charles.

