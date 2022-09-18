On September 19, approximately 7,50,000 people, together with international leaders and dignitaries, will attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral at Westminster Abbey in London, the United Kingdom. Members of the Royal Family are expected to dress in black attire, suits, and military uniforms. Further, the veil, which the Royals wear as part of their mourning apparel, is another significant component that can be seen in the funeral. Princess of Wales Kate Middleton wore a black-netted veil at Prince Philip's funeral. And given the old traditional importance of what the royal family wears to funerals, it is assumed that Kate and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle will both wear veils.

The black lace veil, often known as a "mourning veil," is significant because it shows that the person wearing it is in mourning. According to the Express report, a more useful aspect of the item is that it gives the wearer the discretion to grieve as it is more difficult for others to see their face.

The "mourning veil" dates back to the Victorian era

The accessory and the connotations associated with its wearability, according to Page Six, extend back to the Victorian era. After the passing of her beloved husband, Prince Albert, Queen Victoria wore a veil for the rest of her life.

Jessica Storoschuk, a royal historian who is quoted by Page Six, asserted that the practice dates back far longer than this. The item "was often considered to be ‘armour’ and would shield their grief from the public," she remarked, adding that the custom of mourning veils goes back "several centuries, and has a basis in the monastic dress."

In the year 1952, the Queen and Princess Margaret donned complete black veils to mourn their late father, King George VI. Furthermore, as per the ANI report, when her husband, the Duke of Windsor (previously known as King Edward VIII), passed away in 1972, Wallis Simpson followed the same.

To express her sorrow on the passing of her husband, Queen Elizabeth II, however, chose not to wear one.

UK monarch's funeral

Besides this, pearl jewellery is also anticipated to be worn at the funeral, as per Page Six, along with veils. Queen Elizabeth II was renowned for her spectacular pearl collection. Wearing pearl jewellery, which includes pieces that belonged to Queen Elizabeth II, Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles, Kate Middleton, as well as Meghan Markle paid homage to her earlier this week.

In the meantime, the queen's other grandchildren, together with the princes William and Harry, traveled in a convoy of cars past Buckingham Palace on their way to Westminster Hall to conduct a silent vigil for their late grandmother. According to the Associated Press report, Jacinda Ardern, the Prime Minister of New Zealand, was also present when King Charles visited five heads of state at the palace.

(Image: AP)