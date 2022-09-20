Queen's Funeral: Social Media Flooded With Mixed Reactions On State Burial Coverage

As the world was saying goodbye to the longest-reigning British monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, netizens were reacting to the quirkier side of the funeral. During UK Queen's royal burial ceremony, not everyone in the country was in complete silence. Discussions on the ceremony on social media unavoidably veered to comments and remarks about some of the event's rarer aspects. It is pertinent to mention that following an elaborate state funeral, Queen Elizabeth II was recently put to rest at Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel after a mourning period of 11 days. The late Queen was buried next to her late husband, Prince Philip, who passed away in April of last year.

Further, the most talked incident during the ceremony was when people spotted a spider on a card that was put on the Queen's coffin which sparked reactions on social media. The spider was noticed by many who were watching Queen Elizabeth's burial at Westminster Abbey in London. The little creature was observed crawling over a piece of card that had been put on the Queen's casket along with a flower arrangement and the crown.

The 'Royal Spider' on the Queen's coffin...



Some believe that seeing animals at a funeral is a sign your loved one is saying one last goodbye



Elizabeth the spider ❤️



Thought she would have chose a butterfly lol



#queensfuneral pic.twitter.com/0N9vAK70WQ — Gary with one r (@garyhayles85) September 19, 2022

The quirky side of Queen's funeral

While talking about cards, someone dropped a piece of paper near to the Queen's coffin when people around the globe were watching the service at the Westminster Abbey. One of the social media users wrote, “that little note that the vicar dropped is going to turn into a meme.”

I'm calling it now: that little note that the vicar dropped is going to turn into a meme, with CSI-esque zooming in until we can see the message written on it. pic.twitter.com/w6FRnCheuh — Juan Uys (@opyate) September 19, 2022

Besides this, there has been much talk about the fact that the Queen had worked with 15 Prime Ministers over her lengthy reign, four of them came in the last six years alone due to changes in the leadership of the Conservative party. Some claimed that the presence of the country's past prime ministers illustrates that things have not changed over time.

This parade of former PMs in chronological order from Major to Johnson looks like a tableau called The Descent Of Man. #queensfuneral — Andrew Harrison (@Nndroid) September 19, 2022

Furthermore, people also pointed out Prince George's and Princess Charlotte's participation in their grandmother's funeral. However, they questioned Prince Louis's involvement in the service. While some claimed Prince Louis, who is 4 years old, is probably thought to be too young to attend the ceremony with the rest of the family, others on social media noted that the reason might be due to his comical expressions.

I like how Louis is considered too much of a loose cannon to have at the funeral. Not even 5 and already the Princess Margaret of his generation pic.twitter.com/jJEbtbchkE — Madeline Grant (@Madz_Grant) September 19, 2022

When the world was in tears, UK’s National Rail made a last-minute play for attention. National rail asked people to go to “Cafes, pubs and other hospitality providers” and not to create pressure on rail network.

Cafes, pubs and other hospitality providers around London are expected to be open this afternoon, so please don’t rush home immediately following the State Funeral and final procession so you can continue marking this historic day and help ease pressure on the rail network. — National Rail (@nationalrailenq) September 19, 2022

People have even raised questions as to why Mike Tindall, a former rugby player and a non-military person who is married to Princess Anne's daughter, now carries medals. The correct response to it would be that Tindall was wearing medals commemorating the late Queen's diamond and platinum jubilees in addition to his MBE, which was given to him for his achievements in rugby.

Why is Mike Tindall wearing medals? Does the six nations count as a military campaign now? pic.twitter.com/huFzSoEQ5N — sharkastic (@sharkastic) September 19, 2022

Further, some added bonus from the funeral.

His parents will be gutted. pic.twitter.com/mG9st3HzoN — Damon (@damocrat) September 19, 2022

(Image: AP/ Twitter/ @sharkastic/@garyhayles85)