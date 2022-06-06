Last Updated:

Queen's Jubilee: Grand Conclusion To 4-day Celebrations; Fun, Concerts, Royalty In Photos

The gig to honour 70yrs of Queen Elizabeth II's ascension to the throne of England kick-started on June 2 and went on for 4-day, filled with joy and celebration

Touched by the grandeur of 4-day-long Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London, Queen of England, Elizabeth II, on Sunday wrapped up the event with a 3-minute wave at her fans from Buckingham Palace.  

English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran sang his chartbuster 'Perfect' as a tribute to the relationship between Queen and her late husband Duke of Edinburgh Prince Phillip.

The 260-year-old carriage, The Golden State Coach, rolled on the streets of London on Sunday. Flanked by guardsmen on horseback, the Queen was seen waving from inside the carriage. 

Although, it was not the monarch herself but the archival footage of Her Majesty. The hologram that waved to the crowd was from 1953 after her coronation when she was just 25.

On Sunday, the Big Jubilee Lunch was led by the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall- Charles and Camilla, who joined thousands of revelers at London's Oval Cricket Ground to honour Queen's 70 years of service.

The pageant features 4 acts: “For Queen and Country,” "The Time of Our Lives," "Let’s celebrate,”and “Happy and Glorious".

The military parade involved 1,700 people in 200 horses from Army, Navy, RAF, and the Commonwealth.

British new wave band Duran Duran performed during the Platinum Jubilee concert, taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, on Saturday.

American singer-song writer Alicia Keys performed at the Platinum Jubilee concert that took place in front of Buckingham Palace over a long holiday weekend in the UK.

Legend singer Rod Stewart sang Sweet Caroline at the Platinum Jubilee concert. The 77-year-old led the huge crowd, including the royals to match tunes on Saturday. 

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall watched the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace. The couple shared a laugh as they got into the spirit of the gig.

An image of Queen Elizabeth II was projected onto Buckingham Palace during the Platinum Jubilee concert on Saturday. 

The four-year-old son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis' quirky actions stole the show on Thursday as well as on Sunday during the jubilee celebrations.

The 96-year-old monarch left her fans and other Royals in awe after she appeared in a surprise video featuring the lovable Peruvian bear, Paddington. 

In a sweet message, the Queen thanked all for making the ceremony remarkable and promised to carry on her duties, thus, capping 4-days of glorious events under leaden skies. 

