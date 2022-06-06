Queen's Platinum Jubilee Wraps Up With Colorful Pageant & Parties; All Key Highlights Here

Touched by the grandeur of the four-day long Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London, Queen of England, Elizabeth II, on Sunday wrapped up the event with a three-minute wave at her fans from the Buckingham Palace balcony. Graced with humility, the Queen thanked the thousands of people who descended the streets in order to become a part of the historic party. In a show of affection, the Queen, who was seen suffering from "some discomfort", appeared on the royal balcony in an all-green ensemble, iconic pearls, and signature hat. She was accompanied by Prince William, Camilla, and the Cambridges, including Princess Charlotte and Prince George.

On Sunday, London glittered with flags and banners as revelers with the brightest smiles walked down the streets to The Mall to witness the closing ceremonies. The celebrations to honour the 70-year strong reign of the Queen began with the Trooping the Colour military Paradeband flypast of 70 aircraft over the Queen's royal home. It was followed by a Thanksgiving Service at the St. Paul's Cathedral, which the 96-year-old monarch could not be a part of due to mobility issues. This was followed by a magnificent star-studded concert, which reports said cost approximately $15 million. Performances included that of Queen+Adam Lambert, Diana Ross, Diversity, Duran Duran, Elton John, Craig David, and many more. The celebrations were capped with the pageant at the finale, which was graced by celebs like Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell.Here are some top moments from the 4-day long Platinum Jubilee celebrations that shall remain eternally etched in memories.

Key moments from Queen's final platinum Jubilee party

1. The Queen makes a surprise appearance on Buckingham Palace balcony

The Queen, accompanied by her three heirs, made a brief three-minute surprise appearance on the balcony of the royal palace as Jubilee celebrations came to an end. Prince Charles, Camilla and the Cambridges stood alongside the Queen on the balcony. The crowd roared and cheered as the monarch waved dressed in her usual monotone. She clearly made the ending an extra special one.

Thank you, Your Majesty.



An incredible weekend celebrating an unprecedented legacy. #PlatinumJubilee #HM70 pic.twitter.com/ezw8zjzgca — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) June 5, 2022

2. Ed Sheeran's 'Perfect' tribute to Queen and Duke of Edinburgh



The 35-year-old British singer made thousands hum to his romantic number Perfect, which he sang as a tribute to the glorious relationship of Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Phillip, the Duke of Edinburgh. He played the chart-topping number while the images of the Queen and her late husband flashed on the big screen behind him. The Duke passed on in April 2021 at 99. Sheeran then joined in on his rendition of 'God Save the Queen' marking the end of the vibrant pageant, followed by the surprise appearance of the Queen.

Thank you ma’am x pic.twitter.com/f9q1Jaa4ic — Ed Sheeran HQ (@edsheeran) June 5, 2022

3. Prince Charles toasts the Queen at Big Jubilee Lunch

Raising a cup of tea, the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles paid a tribute to his mother's glorious 70 years of reign. This was after the couple delivered an emotional speech in honour of the Queen on Saturday. On Sunday, the Big Jubilee Lunch was led by the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall- Charles and Camilla, who joined thousands of revelers at London's Oval Cricket Ground. Including the lunch, an estimated 16,000 other street parties, replicating the Big Lunch, were held on Sunday which so the participation of about 10 to 12 million Britons.

People across the UK came together to celebrate food, fun and friendship with their community for #TheBigJubileeLunch this weekend!



We’ve loved seeing the fun, laughter and new friendships that have been formed during this historic event - thanks for joining us ❤@RoyalFamily pic.twitter.com/GELjwXctvL — The Big Jubilee Lunch - #TheBigJubileeLunch 🎉 (@edencommunities) June 5, 2022

4. Queen (sort of) appeared



The 260-year-old carriage, The Golden State Coach, rolled on the streets of London on Sunday. Flanked by guardsmen on horseback, the queen was seen waving from inside the carriage. Although, it was not the monarch herself but the archival footage of Her Majesty. The hologram that waved to the crowd was from 1953 after her coronation when she was just 25. The carriage was followed by a street carnival extravaganza, featuring celebrities, athletes, and singers, including Katherine Jenkins, Sir Mo Farah, boxer Chris Eubank and DJ Tony Blackburn.

5. Pageant Participants in Queen's Jubilee Celebrate Diverse UK



The Gold State Coach spearheaded the splendid parade which included the pageant featuring 4 acts: “For Queen and Country,” a military parade to recognize the country’s armed forces; “The Time of Our Lives,” celebrating the cultural and technological innovations during the queen’s 70-year reign; “Let’s celebrate,” a festival of music and dance, including from around the Commonwealth; and “Happy and Glorious,” a performance by “national treasures from the world of the performing arts, entertainment, fashion, business and media,” including Ed Sheeran, the palace said.

It’s a wrap!



Here are just some of the many amazing highlights from the #PlatinumJubileePageant extravaganza#PlatinumJubilee #HM70 pic.twitter.com/HfwsTVUtiD — DCMS (@DCMS) June 5, 2022

The military parade involved 1,800 people in 200 horses from Army, Navy, RAF, and the Commonwealth.

👏 A masterclass in precision and pageantry.



1,800 sailors, marines, soldiers and aviators, as well as musicians from Armed Forces bands put on a military musical spectacular to open the #PlatinumJubileePageant in style today. pic.twitter.com/UaWVt5voYQ — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) June 5, 2022

What a finale 🤩



Well done to all who participated in the #PlatinumJubileePageant - you put on an incredible performance! pic.twitter.com/0xaFgdgRR4 — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) June 5, 2022

6. Prince Louis, 4, Steals the Show Again!

On Sunday, Prince Louis was back at it again with a plethora of his emotions including an instance where the little prince covered his mother, Kate’s mouth and taunted her by making hilarious faces during the jubilee celebrations.

Prince William and Kate’s son, Louis could hardly sit still in the grandstand on the fourth and final day of Great-Grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebration of her 70 years of reign. Apart from covering his mother’s mouth, the video of which has already done rounds on social media, the four-year-old prince changed his places multiple times. Being adored by some of the netizens as "iconic" and a “ball of energy”, Prince Louis sat on his father, Prince William and his grandfather, Prince Charles during the ceremony.

The gig to honour 70 years of Queen Elizabeth II's ascension to the throne of England ended with grandeur and glory. In a written statement, Her Majesty on Sunday thanked the heart-warming response of the tens and thousands of people who took to the streets to make the event memorable.

