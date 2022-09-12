Queen's Secret Handwritten Note To Australia Will Remain Sealed In Vault For Next 63 Years

A handwritten letter by the late Queen Elizabeth II still lies in a secret place in Australia since 1986 and surprisingly it can not be opened for at least the next 63 years. According to 7NEWS Australia, the handwritten note was addressed to the people of Sydney and is presently stored in the historic Queen Victoria Building. The media report claimed the letter is currently stored in a glass case. The place is believed to be a highly confidential vault inside the building. The secrecy of the letter could be apprehended by the fact that not even the Queen's personal staff were aware of the contents of the letter.

The media report also revealed some instructions about the year in which the late Queen's secret letter can be opened, which are mentioned in the upper portion of the note. Addressed to the Lord Mayor of Sydney, the instruction reads: “On a suitable day to be selected by you in the year 2085 A.D, would you please open this envelope and convey to the citizens of Sydney my message to them.”

The letter is signed by “Elizabeth R", where R stands for Regina, the Latin word for Queen. Notably, Elizabeth was the head of the Australian state and had visited the country at least 16 times. Her first visit came in 1954, nearly two years after she ascended the throne. In 1999, a referendum was held on whether to remove the Queen as head of state.

'UK Monarch held a special place in her heart for Australia'

However, it is to mention that a majority of the Australians voted in favour of keeping the Queen as the head of Australia. The final time, Queen visited Australia was in 2011 when she was 85. Her face is the only monarch to appear on Australian money since decimal currency was introduced in 1966. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese joined the world leaders in paying tribute to the departed soul and recalled the memories of her visits to the country.

"From her famous first trip to Australia, the only reigning sovereign to ever visit, it was clear Her Majesty held a special place in her heart for Australia,” Albanese said in a statement Friday.

"Fifteen more tours before cheering crowds in every part of our country confirmed the special place she held in ours," added Albanese. Notably, The Royal Family and the whole world are mourning the death of Britain's longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away at Balmoral Castle at 96 on Thursday afternoon. According to the statement released by Buckingham Palace, the State Funeral of the monarch will take place at Westminster Abbey in London on September 19, at 11 AM local time.

Image: AP