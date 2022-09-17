Queue Of Britons Waiting To Pay Respects To UK Queen Elizabeth II Seen From Space

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is currently kept at London's Westminster Hall before the final day of her funeral on September 19. Ahead of the funeral, a large number of Britons are lining up to pay their respects to the Queen who is lying in state; her casket draped with the royal standard and topped with a diamond-encrusted crown. Interestingly, this queue of her supporters in London is long enough to be seen from space.

New #satellite imagery today at 12:01 pm local time in #London and the long line of people waiting to pay their respects to HM The Queen at #WestminsterHall. #QueenElizabethII pic.twitter.com/zl2Ym7WzjL — Maxar Technologies (@Maxar) September 16, 2022

The images were shared by Maxar Technologies and were captured by one of the company's satellites in the low-Earth orbit. "New satellite imagery today at 12:01 pm local time in London and the long line of people waiting to pay their respects to HM The Queen at Westminster Hall", Maxar tweeted.

It is expected that the queue will stretch for a total of 10 km along the south bank of the River Thames and then over a bridge to Parliament all the way to Westminster Hall. Queen Elizabeth II, who was the longest-serving monarch of the UK, passed away on September 8 at the age of 96 in Scotland. Following her demise, King Charles III has taken over as the new head of state and is currently in his first week of service.

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

The funeral is slated for September 19 and would see leaders from all around the world gather to bid a final goodbye to the longest-serving monarch of the UK. President Droupadi Murmu will also visit the UK to pay final respects on behalf of India. King Charles III will preside over a gathering of more than 2,000 people before the Queen's mortal remains are brought to Windsor Castle for burial beside her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.

The Queen will be laid to rest alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, in the King George VI Memorial Chapel. The skies over London will be silent for two minutes as Heathrow airport suspends all flights and arrivals for 30 minutes starting at 4:10 pm IST.