Rabindranath Tagore's North London Villa Where He Translated 'Gitanjali' Is Up For Sale

Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore wrote hundreds of poems and valuable pieces, which are widely read by millions across the world. One of his most famous works is Gitanjali, which was translated in the year 1912 at Heath Villas in Hampstead Heath in London. The famous book is once again making headlines because the house where Tagore translated the Bengali version of it, is now up for sale.

In 1912, Tagore published the English version of Gitanjali, which later became extensively popular in the Western world. The three-bedroom house where Tagore lived in 1912 is now reviving talk of its acquisition on behalf of the Indian government. Earlier, in 2015, when West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was on a visit to the UK, she asked the Indian High Commission in London to acquire that property on behalf of the Bengal government. She claimed that the historic house would be converted into a museum-cum-memorial to pay tribute to the renowned poet and writer. However, there was no further development on the matter and the house remained unsold for years.

North London home where Rabindranath Tagore lived in 1912, up for sale

The three-bedroom terrace house where Tagore scripted some of the masterpieces is put up for sale for GBP (British pound sterling) 2,699,500 and the sellers claim that the house is a stylish Grade II listed Victorian Villa constructed circa 1863. The building also has a Blue Plaque, which is one of the highest honours given to notable people residing across London. The Blue Plague at Tagore's London house reads, "Rabindranath Tagore (1861-1941) Indian poet stayed here in 1912."

While speaking to news agency PTI, director of Goldschmidt & Howland, Philip Green, who is the estate agent handling the sale, said, "From our point of view, we are in the business of selling and as long as our client gets the value they seek and it meets all requirements under British law, all offers are welcome". It is a wonderful home in a spectacular part of London and we are privileged to be handling the sale. Its historical significance is recognized with the Blue Plaque, but besides that, there has been a lot of interest because of its unique location, period features, and beautiful view of the Heath, "he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that when Tagore left India in 1912 and settled in London for a short span, there he translated many of his works and become a notable figure among people. He returned to the UK a few more times in 1931 and completed some of his unfinished works. Meanwhile, the Indian High Commission based in London said they are unaware of any renewed interest in the property from the West Bengal government. However, the Central Government has also not intervened into the matter.

