Racing 'fanatic' Queen Elizabeth II Might Attend Royal Ascot This Week: Report

UK’s Queen Elizabeth II, the racing “fanatic” could attend the Royal Ascot, the British horse racing event this week even in the absence of a traditional carriage procession if the British monarch makes an appearance. The 95-year-old sovereign has several runners during the five-day meeting that started with King’s Lynn on June 15 in King’s Stand Stakes. As per reports, Queen’s racing director John Warren named Tactical in the Jersey Stakes on Saturday as the potential winner. Racing fans have returned at Royal Ascot on Tuesday for the first time since COVID-19 began in the country with 12,000 spectators allowed per day on the course in west London.

Warren also told BBC, “Obviously the Queen would love to attend...As you know she is fond of racing, racing horse watching and breeding, and has been to Ascot her entire adult life.”

“So it’s a shame to miss an event...The plan for now is to see how it goes towards the end of the week and if the Queen can come because she has runners, then let’s keep our fingers crossed, it will happen,” he added.

🐎 “This is her passion in life and she loves it, you can tell how much she loves it.”



To mark the first day of Royal Ascot 2021, The Duchess of Cornwall has spoken about The Queen’s love of horse racing, and about what makes this famous racecourse so special. https://t.co/sIazUKOoQJ pic.twitter.com/kN98X7Mn9j — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 15, 2021

Queen scrutinises the winners of every race: Warren

Warren also described that the 95-year-old UK monarch scrutinises the winners of every race daily in order to determine if stallions offer the potential for breeding. Queen’s horse Estimate won the 2013 Ascot Gold Cup. Warren said, “It's a deep fascination, a very broad escapism for all the other things that the queen has to deal with in her life.”

While Queen is expected to attend the event, all her three children including Prince Charles, Princess Anne, and Prince Edward attended the Royal Ascot joined with Charles' wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Edward's wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex. As per reports, the dress code for the event requires women to wear hats and men top hats. Without the traditional horse-drawn carriage procession, Prince Charles and Camilla arrived on the grounds by car.

The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall have attended day one of Royal Ascot. 🐎



The first Royal Meeting took place at @Ascot in 1768! pic.twitter.com/YRV2UEhjbk — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) June 15, 2021

Clips from this conversation will be shown on @itvracing throughout the week as part of their Royal Ascot coverage. — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) June 15, 2021

The couple is also set to present the trophy to winners of day one’s featured race, the St. James’ Palace Stakes. Queen missed day one of Royal Ascot as she hosted her first in-person audience since the start of the coronavirus pandemic at Windsor Castle and met with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

🇬🇧 🇦🇺 The Queen received The Prime Minister of Australia @ScottMorrisonMP at Windsor Castle today.



Mr Morrison is in the UK for the #G7 in Cornwall. Australia was one of four ‘guest countries’ invited to the summit. pic.twitter.com/HJ2shwkjfY — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 15, 2021

IMAGE: Twitter