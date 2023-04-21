Rare And Unseen Picture Of Late Queen Elizabeth II Released To Mark Her 97th Birthday

As the United Kingdom marks the first birthday of Queen Elizabeth II since she passed away, an unseen picture of the former Monarch surfaced online. This would have been the 97th birthday of the longest-serving British monarch who breathed her last in September last year. The unseen picture of the queen showcased the erstwhile monarch in merry spirits as she sits next to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The picture was shared by the official Twitter account of the Prince and Princes of Wales. The picture becomes even more monumental since in a matter of weeks, the Queen’s oldest son King Charles III will be coronated. The historic coronation is scheduled to take palace on May 6 this year.

“Today would have been Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s 97th birthday. This photograph - showing her with some of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren - was taken at Balmoral last summer,” the Kensington royals wrote on Twitter. As per the tweet, the rare picture was clicked in Queen’s favourite Balmoral palace and was clicked by the current Princess of Wales, Princess Catherine (Popularly known as Kate Middleton). In the picture, the late queen was joined by Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, along with Mia, Lucas and Lena Tindall, Savannah and Isla Phillips, Lady Louis and Earl James of Windsor.

📸 The Princess pic.twitter.com/1FOU4Ne5DX — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) April 21, 2023

The Queen and Balmoral

The famous Balmoral castle was considered one of the Queen’s favourite places where she used to spend most of her quality time. The estate was purchased by Prince Albert for his beloved wife Queen Victoria. After her marriage to Prince Philip in 1947, the couple spent their honeymoon at Birkhall - a hunting lodge on the Balmoral estate. It was the castle in Scotland where the Queen used to spend her summer holidays with her family. "I think Granny is the happiest there. I think she really, really loves the Highlands," described her granddaughter Princess Eugenie in the documentary 'Our Queen At Ninety'. On July 21 2022, the Queen made her last trip to the castle and on 8 September 2022, she breathed her last breath in her beloved castle.

In this Sept. 1960, photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip and their children, Prince Charles, right, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew, posed for a photo on the lawn of Balmoral Castle, in Scotland. Image: AP

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waited in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an audience at Balmoral, where Truss was invited to become Prime Minister and form a new government, in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. Image: AP