Rare Meteorite That Fell On UK Driveway May Contain 'ingredients For Life': Researchers

A glinting meteorite that made its way through the skies of Britain and Northern Europe on February 28 may contain ‘ingredients for life’, scientists have said. The fragment of the space rock, which landed in Winchcombe driveway in the British county of Gloucestershire, was collected by researchers who have now stated that it was composed of carbonaceous chondrite containing organic material and amino acids, both essential elements for the creation of life. The meteorite weighs 300 grams and is currently placed at London’s Natural History Museum.

As of now, there are approximately 65,000 known meteorites on Earth, data by the museum revealed. Only 1,206 have been witnessed to fall, and of these, only 51 are carbonaceous chondrites. Later, the museum also stated that the fragments were retrieved in such good condition and so quickly after the meteorite's fall that they are comparable to rock samples returned from space missions, both in quality and quantity.

Photos and videos of the meteorite were shared robustly on the internet as hundreds of thousands witnessed the fall. While some parts of it were traced in the local area, researchers are looking for more of the burnt stone which, as per the museum could be found as black stones, piles of tiny rock or even dust.

Image: UK Fireball Network

Apricot sized meteorite

Last weekend, an apricot-sized meteorite fell into Earth and landed somewhere in France. The space rock, which is estimated to weigh 150 gm, was captured plunging through the atmosphere. Here’s more about the event. According to a report in The Guardian, the stunning video which features the plunging meteorite was captured by the cameras at an astronomy education facility in Mauroux. It landed at exactly 10:43 OM on Saturday near Aiguillon, which is about 100km (62 miles) from Bordeaux. The report in the Guardian mentions that the site is part of the Vigie-Ciel (Sky Watch). Vigie-Ciel is a project of around 100 cameras in the Fireball Recovery and InterPlanetary Observation Network (FRIPON).