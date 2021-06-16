Rare Orchids, Thought To Be Extinct, Found On 11th Floor Of A Bank In London, See Pics

An orchid species believed to be extinct in the UK was found atop a Japanese bank in London. As per Nomura International, the 15 strong colonies of Small Flower Tongue Orchid was discovered growing by the bank employees on their rooftop garden. It is yet not known how the rare, vibrant coloured flowers bloomed on the 11th flower garden, but experts believe the seeds for this almost extinct plant can travel to distances through winds.

Croydon yes Croydon Farthing Down 8 flower orchid species in a small area glorious well done London City commons @wildflower_hour @BSBIbotany @CityCommons @EuropeanOrchids @Britainsorchids pic.twitter.com/qGyViWkX8e — Paul Jarrett (@Paulfastbikes) June 11, 2021

Brought by Southerly winds

On Tuesday, Nomura took to Twitter to post a nearly one and half minute video of flowers which are scientifically known as Serapis parviflora. The last known colony of these flowers in the UK was found in Cornwall in 1989, but those flowers were destroyed in 2009, Nomura said. Meanwhile, in the video, a Nomura ecologist explained how the plant possibly grew there stressing that it could be the result of pollination.

"The plants could have originated on the continent and been brought over the Channel on southerly winds which frequently bring Saharan dust deposits to the capital," Nomura's ecologist Mark Patterson said. "Once settled on the Nomura roof, the seeds would have formed a symbiosis with a mycorrhizal fungus enabling them to germinate and grow. Whilst possible, the odds are astronomical."

Image: Nomura

Image: Nomura

Couple of Orchids seen for the first time at Fairlop Waters CP Redbridge East London (Pyramidal & Bee)#wildflowerhour @WildLondon pic.twitter.com/I5KLr6cKnR — Chris Gannaway (@ChrisGannaway1) June 13, 2021

In another flower-related news, the endangered Sumatran Titan arum, a giant foul-smelling blossom also known as the corpse flower, recently went into a rare, short bloom at a botanical garden in Warsaw, drawing crowds who waited for hours to see it, according to AP. The extraordinary flower, which emits a dead-body odor to attract pollinating insects that feed on flesh, bloomed leacving people enchanted. While the event saw an influx of people, those wishing to avoid the smell and crowds watched it on live video from the Warsaw University Botanical Gardens.

IMAGE: AP

Main Image: PaulFastbikes/Mike_Waller/Twitter