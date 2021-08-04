Read Princess Diana's Secret Message For Prince Charles Painted On Her Wedding Shoes

Princess Diana wore suede shoes with a hidden message painted underneath it, revealed the designer almost 40 years of Diana's wedding day with Prince Charles. The designer named Clive Chilton, whose handmade shoes and handbags featured heavily in fashion magazines in the 1970s, told The Daily Mail that he was commissioned to make Princess Diana’s wedding shoes. He revealed that the shoes had the impression "C 'heart' D", in order to celebrate Diana's love for Charles.

He told the outlet that his first meeting with the late Princess of Wales came as a surprise as designer Elizabeth Emanuel had only told him to come and meet a “special client." Clive described Princess Diana as a “very shy, sweet, smiley-eyed young girl” who chose a heart-shaped style of shoes for her special day. The footwear took six months to make, with everyone in Clive’s workshop chipping in to create them and add the finishing touches. The designer revealed that Princess Diana’s shoes featured a low heel, to allay Diana’s “main concern” that she wouldn’t appear taller than Charles. He also added the shoes were decorated with 542 sequins and 132 pearls.

Further, he said that it wasn’t just the tops of the shoes where attention to detail was paid. Clive revealed that there was also a hidden detail in the arches of the shoes, on the soles, where the letters C and D were painted with a gold heart between them, along with a floral motif. He said that it was “important” for the bottom of the shoes to look “fantastic” even if nobody saw them. “You would have seen much more of them if she’d tripped,” Clive joked.

Princess Diana’s wedding shoes were exquisite, but it was her silk taffeta and antique lace gown and 25ft-long train that stole the wedding at St Paul’s Cathedral in 1981. According to The Independent, Elizabeth and David Emanuel, who designed the iconic dress, said that the dress had creased up “far more than we’d anticipated” during Princess Diana’s journey to the church with her father, Earl Spencer. However, she added that in the end, despite the “imperfections” of the dress, the effect of Diana emerging from the carriage was “so romantic”.

Slice of Princess Diana’s wedding cake to go up for auction

Meanwhile, a slice of one of Prince Charles and Princess Diana's wedding cakes is being auctioned off 40 years after the world watched the royal wedding. On Aug 11, a 28-ounce slice of the cake will be auctioned. The cake is projected to sell for around $700, or 500 British pounds.

The piece is from one of the 27 cakes served at the wedding on July 29, 1981. The iced cake includes a white marzipan base with a sugary representation of the royal coat of arms in gold, crimson, blue, and silver. The cake was presented to Moyra Smith, a member of the Queen Mother's Clarence House staff. Smith stored it in a flowered cake tin with a handwritten note on the lid that read: "Handle with Care - Prince Charles and Princess Diana's Wedding Cake," signed and dated 29/7/81.

