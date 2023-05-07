'Ready, Set,...Go': Prince William Takes Fans Behind The Scenes Of Coronation Concert

UK's Prince William on Sunday shared behind the scene footage as he prepared for the much anticipated Coronation concert at Windsor Castle for King Charles and Queen Camilla. William posted a behind-the-scenes video on his Twitter handle. Prince of Wales was seen in a green shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes as he was busy making the final preparations ahead of the coronation service of his father. The 12-second teaser clip posted to the Prince and Princess of Wales' official Twitter account, features a producer's voice that is heard saying: "Ok Prince of Wales, it's time for your rehearsal." William then walks to a stage where there is a microphone and he begins to rehearse.

Prince William, who will deliver a major speech at the Coronation Concert, no doubt has pleased Royal fans by providing them with the inside look into the event's rehearsals.

Rehearsal video released ahead of special concert

The video was dropped as Buckingham Palace readies to hold a special concert after King Charles' coronation ceremony where "global music icons and contemporary stars" will perform. The event is a key part of British Broadcasting Corp's coverage. King Charles III acceded to the British throne following the death of his mother Elizabeth II, on September 2022. After a period of mourning, he and Queen Camilla got officially crowned on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey.

The concert will be held on the East Lawn of Windsor Castle on the grounds and will be broadcasted LIVE from Windsor Castle. The extravaganza will bring scores of popular music icons and contemporary stars on the stage for the landmark occasion in the United Kingdom. The event will happen after 'The Big Lunch' and includes Lionel Richie among many other acclaimed performers.

The coronation concert hosted by Downton Abbey actor Hugh Bonneville will have many Hollywood stars including Top Gun fame Tom Cruise, Dynasty actress Dame Joan Collins, adventurer Bear Grylls and singer Sir Tom Jones, who are expected to give a video message. Those who wished to attend the event have already secured tickets at the end of April. 10,000 tickets have been allocated throughout the UK population. Volunteers affiliated with the King and Queen's various charities have been sent out invitations to join the audience.