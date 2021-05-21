'Real Risk': MI5 Chief Slams Facebook Over Increase In Extremist Content Online

The head of the UK domestic intelligence better known as MI5, Ken McCallum slammed social media giant Facebook in particular and said that the extremism on social media is as much of national security risk as the terrorism budding from Afghanistan or Syria. In an interview with Times Radio that aired on May 21, the MI5 chief said that the “self-initiated terrorists” is the British authorities’ preferred term for “lone wolves” on social while noting that they remain a bigger threat than the planning of significant terror attack plots including 9/11 or the "7/7" attacks of July 2005 on London.

McCallum said that especially in the last four years, the British intelligence agency and London’s Metropolitan anti-terrorism command have discovered and disrupted at least 29 “large-state” plots with 10 of them initiated by far-right white extremists. He further revealed that the suspects of such planning on social media have been as young as 13 years old and are subjected to radical thoughts online.

"It is the case, especially around default encryption, that yes, decisions taken in California boardrooms are every bit as relevant to our ability to do our jobs as decisions taken in Afghanistan or Syria," McCallum said. "That does pose a real risk for us."

‘Living room is a terrorist living room’

MI5 chief also said in the radio interview that he “could not agree more” with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg over the billionaire’s stated desire to protect policy. McCallum said “We absolutely do not want to live in a society where the state has a camera in everyone's living room.” However, he further noted that “But our job is to deal with a one-in-a-million case, where the living room is a terrorist living room. And they may be building a bomb, or filming a martyrdom video before some ... devastating plot that they might be planning."

MI5 chief explained that “In that scenario or in cases of online child sexual abuse, Facebook's plan to roll out end-to-end encryption across all its platforms gives offenders "a free pass where they know that nobody can see into what they are doing in those private living rooms.”

IMAGE: Unsplash