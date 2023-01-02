Reconciliation On The Horizon? Prince Harry Says He Wants His Father And Brother 'back'

A teaser for an upcoming television interview gave a glimpse into Prince Harry’s longing for a united family and a reconciliation with his brother Prince William and his father King Charles. According to Sky News, the Duke of Sussex said, "I want a family, not an institution" that has “shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile".

The interview, which is set to air on January 8, shows Prince Harry stating "I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back.” The trailer also shows the Duke addressing how his fallout with the Royal Family “never needed to be this way,” referring to the “leaking and the planting.”

"They feel as though it is better to keep us somehow as the villains,” he says in the series of clips shared by ITV. Prince Harry is set to have an eventful January, with the ITV programme and another interview with Anderson Cooper airing on January 8, and his autobiography Spare set to release two days later.

In a series of clips released on Monday, Prince Harry says "silence is betrayal", referring to the Royal Family’s inability to protect and defend him and his partner Meghan Markle before they decided to step down from royal duties. The Duke also addressed why he and his wife have been so open in sharing matters relating to Buckingham Palace.

Prince Harry makes surprising revelations about the Royal Family

He said that while he prefers having private conversations with the Royals, he feels the need to share his concerns in public after receiving no positive response from the family. "Every single time I've tried to do it privately there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife. You know, the family motto is never complain, never explain, but it's just a motto,” he said.

Harry also elucidated how the "briefings and leakings" go out in the open, making headlines and luring in the public. "They will feed or have a conversation with the correspondent. And that correspondent will literally be spoon-fed information and write the story. And at the bottom of it they will say that they've reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment. But the whole story is Buckingham Palace commenting,” he said.