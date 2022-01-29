UK government sources claimed that a highly redacted report into Downing Street parties by senior civil servant Sue Gray and her investigating team is expected to be released soon, The Guardian reported. The sources also stated that it was decided to publish a redacted version at the request of the Metropolitan Police Department's request. The said parties, that reportedly took place in No.10 during the first lockdown in May 2020, are being investigated by Gray as well as the Metropolitan Police.

As per reports, a leaked email from one of the Prime Minister's top officials showed that over 100 Downing Street personnel were invited to a "Bring Your Own Booze" (BYOB) party. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has also been accused of personally attending the party.

The UK MPs termed the Metropolitan police a "broken organisation" after the force admitted to having urged Gray to make "minimal reference" to the Downing street parties in her report. The Met, which has been pounded by criticism, claimed that it needed to protect the investigation's credibility, as per The Guardian.

No.10 vows to release complete report of the investigation

On Friday, January 28, No.10 promised to release the complete report of the investigation and it also stated that the Met should be given enough "time and space" to finish its own investigation. Labour had previously demanded that the entire report be made public.

It said that the government was in a state of prolonged stalemate, while some Tory backbenchers referred to Prime Minister Johnson as a "lame duck." Scotland Yard has also issued a brief statement indicating it was in continuous touch with Gray's team about the report's content to prevent jeopardising the inquiry.

Met admit their request prevented Gray from publishing report as planned

It is worth mentioning here the Met stressed they had not requested that the document be delayed, but their request did prevent Gray from publishing the report as planned. According to Commander Catherine Roper, head of the Met's Central Specialist Crime Command, officers would examine the evidence equitably and proportionately.

She indicated that those mentioned by Gray as violating COVID guidelines will be asked to explain their actions in writing, after which officers will decide further course of action, the British news outlet reported.

