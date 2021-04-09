Remembering Prince Philip: How An Outstanding Naval Officer Became Consort Of UK's Queen

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and the husband of UK’s Queen Elizabeth II has passed away at the age of 99, announced the British monarch on April 9. Born in Corfu, Greece on June 10, 1921, Queen Elizabeth II’s husband for more than seven decades was known to be salt-tongued, short-tempered and someone who told off-colour jokes. As per BBC report, Prince Philip outlived nearly everyone who knew him or might explain him but he lived an ‘extraordinary life’ including a turbulent 20th century.

Prince Philip’s parents

His mother, Princess Alice of Battenberg (1885–1969) and father, Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark (1882–1944) met at the funeral of Queen Victoria in 1901 when at least four European nations were monarchies and Philip’s relatives are scattered throughout the royal families. All his four elder sisters married Germans while Prince Philip battled in the Royal Navy for Britain.

Notably, while three of his sisters were backing the Nazi cause, none of them were invited to his wedding with Princess Elizabeth. He spanned nearly a century of European history as it started in the Greek royal family and ended as Britain’s longest-serving consort during the reign in which the thousand-year-old monarchy was forced to revamp itself for the 21st century.

Prince Philip: Royal Navy to British Subject

From January 1940 to the end of World War II, Prince Philip served with the Royal Navy and participated in combat in the Mediterranean and Pacific. Eventually, on February 28, 1947, Philip became a British subject when he renounced his right to the Greek and Danish throned and took his mother’s surname, Mountbatten. His father’s name had been Schleswig-Holstein-Sonderburg-Glücksburg.

When did Prince Philip meet now UK’s Queen?

Reportedly, when UK’s King George VI had toured the Naval College along with Philip’s uncle, he brought daughter, then Princess Elizabeth with her. Remarkably, it was Philip who was asked to look after UK King’s daughter and was reportedly ‘confident outgoing, strikingly handsome, of royal blood if without a throne.’ Eventually, their engagement was announced in July 1947.

Prince Philip and now Queen Elizabeth II married in Westminster Abbey on November 20, 1947. At the eve of the royal wedding, he was designated a royal highness and was created a Knight of the Garter, Baron Greenwich, Earl of Merioneth, and Duke of Edinburgh.

The couple had their first child, Charles Philip Arthur George in 1948 followed by Anne Elizabeth Alice Louise in 1950, Andrew Albert Christian Edward in 1960 and Edward Anthony Richard Louis in 1964. Philip had continued his service with the Royal Navy until Elizabeth’s accession on February 6, 1952.

Philip attended over 20,000 royal engagements

Attending at least 350 official engagements a year on behalf of the royal family, Prince Philip as per the Associated Press was present at over 20,000 royal engagements. He invented later part of his life in boosting British interests at home and abroad. From starting charities to funding programs that helped British schoolchildren, Prince Philip even participated in outdoor adventures while playing a significant role in raising his four children especially Charles.

On April 9, 2021, while announcing his death, the Royal family said in a statement, “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Further announcements will made in due course. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”

Prince Philip was admitted on February 16 and remained there until March 16, the longest time he has spent in the hospital to date. The 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh had some pre-existing heart conditions, which could be one of the reasons behind all the tests that he reportedly underwent after being admitted. According to The Independent, he was flown to hospital by helicopter from Sandringham as the royal family was preparing for Christmas in 2011. He was treated for a blocked coronary artery at Papworth Hospital, Cambridgeshire, and had a coronary stenting procedure.

Credits for ALL images: AP

