Residents Left Fuming After 'Bell End' Street Sign Is Stolen Yet Again

A small village in Northamptonshire has been left fuming after thieves have repeatedly stolen the sign of their street named 'Bell End'. This road in the village of Wollaston often features on the top 10 list of the rudest names in the UK. According to residents, they are fed up as this is a highly common occurrence. The sign is apparently stolen at least once a year.

The street of Bell End is only 100 meters long and was named after the pub Bell Inn that has since closed. A resident told local media outlets that the fact that a street name is a form of British Slang is a well-known feature in the village and there is also a cheeky side to it. He added that people regularly stop for photos and sometimes even leave their marks in the forms of stickers. Another resident of the town, however, finds the whole sign being repeatedly stolen really silly and does not understand why people would do it. The borough council of Wellingborough stated that it would replace the street sign but also added that it has not yet received any calls or petitions to change the name of the street.

Not the only Bell End

Unbelievably this is not the only 'Bell End' in the United Kingdom. The people of Bell End in Rowley Regis near Birmingham do not seem as attached to the name as the people of Wollaston because the people of Rowley Regis started a petition to change the name back in 2018. Many people have argued that the name 'Bell End' has left them open to ridicule and has even reduced the prices of their houses.

But all the residents were not thrilled at the prospect of parting with their beloved 'Bell End' and decided to set up a counter-petition. Linda George who was the person responsible for setting up the "Leave the historic name of Bell End alone' stated that the modern interpretation of the word did not reflect its historic value. Linda said that she was pleased with the triumph of common sense when the petition to leave the name of Bell End alone won against the petition to change it. Linda added that there are much worse names out there and that she has family that hails from Bell End.

