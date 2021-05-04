Residents Of UK's 'smelliest Village' Complain Of Nasty Smell Coming From Landfill Site

The residents of Silverdale, dubbed as Britain’s ‘smelliest village’ have been reporting that they are falling ill due to “poisoning” in their own homes from unprecedented levels of hydrogen sulphide gas and unbearable stench spreading from a landfill site. Locals have complained of the “nauseating eggy stench” like "rotting flesh" or "dirty nappies" coming from the Walleys Quarry in Staffordshire. While locals in the UK’s smelliest town have launched a #StoptheStink campaign to make their voices heard to the Boris Johnson administration, many have complained on the official Twitter handle of the movement that no actions have been taken to tackle the "off-the-scale environmental disaster”.

Residents have reported that the dirty and toxic village is engulfed with a nasty smell which is so unpleasant that it burns the back of the throat, and triggers a range of health issues such as headaches, asthma attacks, stress, anxiety and insomnia, locals told Birmingham Live. The root cause is a landfill that is dumped with toxic waste from the Red Industries which is held accountable for five breaches of its licence by the Environment Agency. The amount of hydrogen sulphide levels released from the industry into open landfill exceeded World Health Organisation guidelines. As many as 5,000 complaints and more have been filed and locals, along with Tory MP Aaron Bell have come out on the streets to protest in Newcastle-under-Lyme.

#isitok that our residents, hospitals,schools,nurseries,keele university,businesses,staffordshire fire service and more are all being gassed with toxic gas from Walley’s Quarry Landfill run by @RedIndustries2. Children are suffering. We need air purifiers to sleep #stopthestink pic.twitter.com/9Qdb6ZVA2Y — TusM (@Tus_M_) May 3, 2021

'Biggest single landfill incident,' says MP

Silverdale’s stinking landfill is the biggest single landfill incident in the country, Bell told Birmingham Live, adding that the dirt and pollution clearly has an effect on both people's physical health and their mental health. It’s a major environmental catastrophe for the town, the local MP said. “We've got so much investment coming in, but if we have this hanging over the town, quite literally, people aren't going to want to come and shop and eat on our high street,” he said in a live broadcast address on radio. Presenter Jeremy Vine, meanwhile, described it as "the worst smell in Britain” that reaches the Royal Stoke University Hospital where patients complained about rotten egg smell.

More than 5000 locals are now at the risk of health hazards due to the pungent and what they describe “rotting flesh-like” smell emanating from the Quarry. Teachers in the nearby schools have complained that the kids were unable to concentrate. Locals from neighbouring town find it a challenge to enter the area as they struggle to breathe and complain of physical wretch and eye burns. “When will this end, looks like it will be a while yet. The capping seems a little behind schedule,” a resident appealed on the #StopTheStink page.

(Image Credit: Twitter/@MrMarkwarren1/@Bigdwazda)