Two Sheep Stabbed To Death And Marked With Pentagrams, Residents Worried

Residents worried after two sheep were found stabbed to death and marked with pentagrams and three cattle were brutally knifed to death. The residents claim that Satanic-style cult is roaming a national park after sheep and cattle were found slaughtered and sprayed with pentagrams. Within a time period of five days, the incident of slaughtering of animals occurred within a few miles of each other. The mysterious incidents have taken place over the last week in Hampshire's New Forest National Park which posed a serious threat for residents and farmers. Police have started investigations for the unusual attacks, which happened in the quiet village of Bramshaw.

Purple and green aerosol symbols

Judy Rudd, a resident of New Forest was walking out her two dogs when she came across the dead sheep. She said that it had purple and green aerosol symbols sprayed on it. She further added that there was a pentagram and a cross marked on its body and it has been brutally stabbed to death. The wounds were on the side of the body by the rib cage. Her husband that he is very worried as they lived here for 40 years and has never seen things like this before. He said that it is worrying because it is related to something other than simply a desire to injure animals. He added that it may be witchcraft.

Church sprayed with an inverted cross

A farmer from Bramshaw whose heifer was injured and needed veterinary treatment said that when he went out in the morning to let the cattle in, he saw a wound on the side of its neck. He said that he was a bit concerned. He said that it looked like a stabbed wound that has been going on in the village over the last few days. He said that he was very concerned about the situation and welfare of other animals and people out there in the forest. Just after a few days of the incident, the part-12th Century St Peter's Church in Barshaw had been sprayed with an inverted cross and '666' number was printed on the door.

