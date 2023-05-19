Rishi Sunak And Wife Akshata's Personal Fortunes Take A Hit, Wealth Drops To £200mn

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty have seen a decrease in their wealth over the past year. This information is based on the Sunday Times Rich List. The couple's entry into the Rich List in 2022 was attributed to Murty's ownership of a near-1% stake in Infosys, the Indian IT giant co-founded by her father.

However, this time around, the prime minister and his wife's net worth is estimated to be £201 million lower compared to 12 months ago. On average, they have experienced a daily loss of over £500,000. Currently, their combined net worth stands at £529 million, a decline from £730 million in 2022.

What is the reason behind this decline in wealth?

The primary factor contributing to this decline is the slide in Infosys' share price, which fell by over a fifth during 2022 amidst the broader downturn in tech stocks. Despite this setback, Infosys continues to contribute to the Sunak-Murty family's wealth. Murty is set to receive dividend payments of nearly £6.7 million from the company this summer.

Interestingly, the Sunday Times highlights that Murty's dividends from Infosys over the years have exceeded the PM's own earnings. Sunak's financial statements reveal that he earned just under £2 million in the 2021/22 period. This figure includes his salaries as an MP and minister, returns from his investment portfolio, and other unspecified gains. It's worth noting that Sunak's income is more than 50 times the average full-time UK salary. Based on information provided by his wealth adviser and released by the government, Sunak paid £432,493 in taxes. The decline in the couple's wealth underscores the potential volatility of investments, particularly in the tech sector. However, Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty continue to hold significant positions within the UK's wealth landscape.