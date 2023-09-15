Last Updated:

Rishi Sunak Announces Ban On American XL Bully Dogs After String Of Attacks In UK

The American XL bully dog breed will be banned from the UK by the end of the year after a series of attacks, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday.

The American XL bully dog breed will be banned by the end of the year after a series of attacks, United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in a video statement posted to X on Friday | Image: Unsplash/AP


UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced a ban on the American XL bully dog breed by the end of the year in response to a series of attacks. Sunak made the announcement in a video statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, expressing concern about the breed's safety implications, particularly for children.

Sunak stated, "The American XL bully dog is a danger to our communities, particularly our children. I share the nation's horror at the recent videos we've all seen. It is not currently a breed defined in law, so this vital first step must happen fast. It is clear this is not about a handful of badly trained dogs; it's a pattern of behavior, and it cannot go on."

Recent attacks prompted swift action

The decision comes after a tragic incident in Stonnall, where a man lost his life in an attack by two dogs suspected to be XL bully dogs. Investigations to determine the breed of the dogs involved are still underway. Earlier in the week, footage of an XL bully dog attacking people in Birmingham, including an 11-year-old girl who suffered injuries, sparked public outrage and prompted UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman to seek "urgent advice" on a ban.

Sunak assured the public that the breed would be banned under the Dangerous Dogs Act, and new laws would be in place by the end of the year. He highlighted the need to take all necessary steps to ensure people's safety.

Controversy surrounding the breed

The XL bully is a variant of the American bully breed and is believed to have been introduced to the UK around 2014. It is thought to have been bred from dogs, including the American pitbull terrier, which was banned in the UK in 1991.

The XL bully breed has been linked to six of the 10 fatal dog attacks in the UK in 2022 and has been involved in at least two fatalities this year. Dog attacks have seen a more than a third increase in the past five years, with injuries from out-of-control dogs rising from 16,000 in 2018 to 22,000 in 2022.

Mixed reactions & implementation challenges

While the ban has garnered support from some quarters, including the government, animal welfare organisations such as the RSPCA have opposed it. The Dog Control Coalition, comprising leading animal charities, argued that the focus should be on improving and enforcing current breeding and dog control regulations while promoting responsible dog ownership and training, reported The Guardian.

Additionally, concerns have been raised about the practicality of implementing a ban on the American XL bully breed, given that it is not officially recognised by the Royal Kennel Club. Legal experts like Rhianna Tsiattalou, a criminal defense lawyer while speaking to The Guardian, suggested that the crossbred nature of these dogs could make enforcement challenging and could potentially lead to the inclusion of other breeds under the same category.

