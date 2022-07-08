Rishi Sunak Announces He's Running For UK Prime Minister After Boris Johnson's Exit

Rishi Sunak, who quit as finance minister and sparked mass ministerial resignations before UK Prime Minister Borish Johnson decided to resign, announced that is running to replace Boris Johnson as the Tory leader.

"I’m standing to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and your Prime Minister. Let’s restore trust, rebuild the economy and reunite the country," Sunak tweeted.

Sunak launched his campaign with a video casting himself as a profound leader who could "grip this moment and make the right decisions.”

“Do we confront this moment with honesty, seriousness and determination, or do we tell ourselves comforting fairy tales that might make us feel better in the moment, but will leave our children worse off tomorrow?" asked Sunak.

Sunak was elected as a Member of Parliament in 2015 and steadily rose up the ranks becoming the United Kingdom's Chancellor in February 2020. The 42-year-old gained enormous popularity during the pandemic after announcing massive worth tens of billions of pounds to aid businesses and employees.

The others in the leadership contest are Tom Tugendhat, who chairs the House of Commons’ influential Foreign Affairs Committee, and Attorney General Suella Braverman. Other likely contenders include Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, former Health Secretary Sajid Javid, Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi and Defense Secretary Ben Wallace.

UK Prime Minister Borish Johnson announced his resignation on Thursday after around 60 ministers quit their posts. Johnson said that he would stay at the top position until his successor is chosen by the party.

Johnson's resignation came amid questions surrounding his handling of the row with Chris Pincher, who resigned last week from the post of deputy chief whip. "We had a vast mandate. To the new leader, I will give as much support as I can. Your interest will be served to whoever will be the next Prime Minister, " Johnson stated in his official address.

Image: AP