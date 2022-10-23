Rishi Sunak Announces UK PM Bid, Avers 'want To Fix Economy & Deliver Our Country'

Rishi Sunak, who has been perceived as one of the key contenders in the UK PM race after the resignation of Liz Truss, confirmed on Sunday that he will be contesting to lead the Conservative Party and become the next prime minister of the United Kingdom.

In a statement on Twitter, Sunak wrote: “The United Kingdom is a great country but we face a profound economic crisis. That’s why I am standing to be Leader of the Conservative Party and your next Prime Minister. I want to fix our economy, unite our Party and deliver for our country.”

Sunak penned the note along with an image, which contained a description of his political track record, and the goals he aims to achieve as Truss’ successor. “I served as your Chancellor, helping to steer our economy through the toughest of times. The challenges we now face are even greater. But the opportunities- if we make the right choice-are phenomenal,” the text read.

“I have the track record of delivery, a clear plan to fix the biggest problems we face and I will deliver on the promise of the 2019 manifesto. There will be integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level of the government I lead and I will work day in and day out to get the job done,” Sunak vowed.

Sunak urges UK to give him 'opportunity' to solve existing problems

The 42-year-old also urged the people of the United Kingdom to give him an “opportunity” to solve existing problems in the political landscape. “I am asking you for the opportunity to help fix our problems. To lead our Party and country forward towards the next General Election, confident in our record, firm in our convictions and ready to lead again,” he concluded, before signing off with his name.



Earlier on Saturday, Sunak’s supporters claimed that he had hit the threshold of 100 Parliament members which is a prerequisite to join the shortlist for the UK PM race. His admiration continues to grow among supporters, despite facing competition from potential contender Boris Johnson, who flew back from his holiday in the Caribbean to reportedly join the leadership race.