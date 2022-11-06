Rishi Sunak At COP27 Urges World For Rapid Clean Energy Efforts; Makes Strong Vow For UK

At the COP27 (Convention on Climate Change) Summit that will bring together various world leaders on one platform, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will urge the world to move further and faster on the path to renewable energy. At the Climate change conference, on November 7, Britain's Prime Minister will promise to accelerate the UK's transition to renewable energy as he speaks to international allies about how the country will expedite its move to clean sources of energy. In what was a very last-minute decision, Sunak will travel to Egypt to participate in the UN climate summit, reversing his previous decision to skip the meeting in Sharm El-Sheikh to focus on domestic issues and the economic crisis in the UK.

During the Conference, the UK Prime Minister will also deliberate on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and how the war has "reinforced" the importance of ending dependence on fossil fuels. While speaking to world leaders at the UN's climate summit, Rishi Sunak will stress that countries cannot afford to "backslide" on commitments that were made during the COP26 Summit in Glasgow last year which was focussed on preventing the rise of global temperature to 1.5 degrees Celcius above pre-industrial levels. In a statement before his departure for the event, Sunak said, "Countries across the world had come together in Glasgow last year where they agreed on a historic roadmap for preventing catastrophic global warming, now, it is more important than ever that we deliver on those pledges."

Objectives and Goals of COP27

The UN Climate Change Conference aims to observe climate-related disasters and records temperatures every year. The 27th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), more commonly known as COP27, will be held from November 6 to 18, 2022 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

The reason behind this ideal destination is very important as it has been committed towards green transformation and has adopted sustainable accommodation, energy, waste management, transportation and tourism operations. The Conference of the Parties aims to bring together all the government authorities, local entities, civil society and businesses to discuss and address climate change.

Key goals for the convention encompass an international ambition to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, to preserve the temperature inscribed in the Paris agreement within reach, expand global efforts on adaptation and weather financing, and making development on assisting growing nations to address loss and damage.

Parties will work on different critical subjects, which include forests and agriculture, technology transfer, indigenous peoples and gender. About 100 heads of state and government will travel to the Red Sea resort as per the organisers in Egypt. US President Joe Biden, France President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley are among the leaders who will be in attendance.

Image: AP