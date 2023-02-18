British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday announced that he is willing to offer to help other countries felicitate the delivery of the fighter jets, as he pressed for the NATO member states to maintain their support in countering Russian aggression. While the UK has expressed skepticism about sending British aircraft to Ukraine's Air Force, Sunak, in an address to the Munich Security Conference, reiterated that Britain can help in other ways. He stressed that in 2023, UK's military aid will match or exceed the £2.3bn, adding that the Britain will be the first to provide Ukraine with long-range weaponry.

"Where other countries are able to provide aircraft immediately, the United Kingdom will happily support them in doing that," Sunak told the annual Munich Security Conference [MSc]. The latter also pushed for drafting a new framework to address Ukraine's long-term security needs.

"From human rights to reckless nuclear threats, from Georgia to Moldova, Russia has committed violation after violation against countries outside the collective security of NATO," said UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, at the Munich forum. "International community's response has not been strong enough," he continued to add.

Sunak: 'UK making sure other countries follow our lead'

Sunak had earlier announced the UK's plans of training Ukrainian pilots to be able to fly the sophisticated stealth fighter jets that NATO may provide in the future to counter Russia's offensive positions. The British PM had also clarified that the UK is expanding training for the Armed Forces of Ukraine to sea and air, for the fighter jet pilots and marines, as part of long-term investment in Kyiv's military. Ukrainian pilots and marine training will be in addition to the recruit training programme rolled out by the UK.

As many as 10,000 Ukrainian troops were brought to battle readiness in the last six months by Royal Armed Forces as latter plans to upskill a further 20,000 Ukrainian soldiers this year. Speaking at Downing Street, ahead of the Munich Conference, Sunak had told British reporters that he wanted "to make sure other countries follow our lead" in providing Main Battle Tanks [MBTs] and training soldiers and pilots to operate NATO standard fighter planes.

During Friday's conference, Sunak reiterated that Ukraine's allies must be ready to supply "the most advanced air defence systems" to its forces in order to defend their sovereignty. "Everyone knows that there are complications in the provision of particular types of aircraft because of everything that comes alongside that," he said at the conference taking place in Germany. Sunak pushed the rhetoric for Ukraine's victory, and that "Russia must fail." "If you believe that, then you must act now," he stressed. "What we've said very clearly is where other countries are able to provide aircraft immediately, the United Kingdom will happily support them in doing that," Ukraine's leader further maintained.