Rishi Sunak Chairs First Cabinet Meeting As UK PM, Places Economic Stability In Focus

Rishi Sunak, on Wednesday, held his first Cabinet meeting as the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. In his address, the premier emphasized that economic stability will be the key goal of his government, and he will continue to work tirelessly to protect those at the lowest rungs of society.

“The PM outlined how economic stability and fiscal sustainability would be at the heart of this government’s mission – acting with compassion and protecting the most vulnerable,” 10DowningStreet wrote on Twitter. Sunak, on his Twitter handle, also talked about chairing the Cabinet meeting and how he is ready to get to work and win public faith.

“This morning I set out to Cabinet the enormous task we face, and why I am confident that this government can rise to the challenge and deliver for the whole United Kingdom. Now is the time to get to work and earn the trust of the British people,” he wrote.

Sunak’s Cabinet meeting came before his first Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) session in the House of Commons, where he answered questions posed by the opposition. When criticised by Labour Party leader Keir Starmer on the re-appointment of home secretary Suella Braverman, who resigned last week after breaking the ministerial code, Sunak said that Braverman had acknowledged her mistake.

“That’s why I was delighted to welcome her back into a united cabinet that brings experience and stability to the heart of government,” the PM said.

This morning I set out to Cabinet the enormous task we face, and why I am confident that this government can rise to the challenge and deliver for the whole United Kingdom.



Now is the time to get to work and earn the trust of the British people. pic.twitter.com/uncUjSCfsL — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) October 26, 2022

Cabinet reshuffle: Who's in and who's out?

Sunak announced his Cabinet on Tuesday, leaving out 10 members who served under the Liz Truss government, such as former Justice Secretary Brandon Lewis, former Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg, former Welsh Secretary Robert Buckland, and former Conservative Party chairman Jake Berry.

The new Prime Minister, in the Cabinet reshuffle, also retained several ministers in the same posts as before, including Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, and Foreign Secretary James Cleverly. Sunak’s Cabinet also comprises Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt, Deputy PM and Justice Secretary Dominic Raab, and Business Secretary Grant Shapps.