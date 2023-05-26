Rishi Sunak Confirms Love For Racy Jilly Cooper Novels, Says The Books Offers 'escapism'

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak came clean about his alleged enjoyment of Jilly Cooper novels. The UK PM spilled the beans during an interview on the popular show, "This Morning." In this interview, Sunak confirmed his fondness for the veteran author’s racy oeuvre that he relies on for “escapism”. Earlier, he hinted at the same in an article, as per the UK-based article. Jilly Cooper has been one of the renowned English authors and has been known for her steamy novels centred around romance and infidelity among horse riders and show jumpers.

“She’s done lots of different books,” he said. “That’s the set of books that I like. They are good. You need to have escapism in your life. And that’s a good thing. So whether it’s whatever TV you watch, whatever you’re reading, it’s good to be able to get away from your day-to-day and then just go into a totally different place.”

What are the guilty pleasures of the UK's PM?

During the interview, Rishi Sunak acknowledged the accuracy of the reports and expressed uncertainty about how this information had come to light. When asked to name his favourite among Cooper's numerous titles, the Prime Minister didn't hesitate to reply with a list of books including "Riders," "Rivals," "Polo," "The Man Who Made Husbands Jealous," and "Appassionata."

According to the UK magazine, the PM has also been teased by colleagues for his love of TV's Emily in Paris and pop crooner Michael Buble. The book titled, Riders, has been published in 1985 and was the first of Cooper's books in the Rutshire Chronicles series. At the time, when he was a chancellor, Sunak confessed that he had 'broadly stopped reading fiction' as he was busy, although he said 'all my favourite books are fiction'.

Further, the UK PM Rishi Sunak divulged that he has binged watch Emily In Paris, during the Covid lockdowns. He also admitted that he has been a fan of fellow Netflix hit Bridgerton, an often raunchy series about members of high society in London during the Regency era. Sunak also shared that he has a taste for mainstream music which include Michael Buble's Christmas Deluxe album.