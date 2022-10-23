Rishi Sunak Declares Bid To Succeed Liz Truss But Why UK Ex-chancellor Lost Out Last Time?

Former UK chancellor Rishi Sunak, an Indian-origin British politician, was elected Conservative MP for Richmond (Yorks) in May 2015, and in 2022 he is widely backed by Tory MPs including ousted Prime Minister Boris Johnson's own allies for a Tory leadership bid and the prime minister's. Liz Truss, who succeeded Johnson as the country's leader, recent resigned over her controversial fiscal policies and the so-called "mini-budget" that rattled Britain's economy, causing inflation and record-high cost of living. Sunak's campaign is primarily focused on the UK economy, as he plans "to sort it out" and the unity.

Who is Rishi Sunak?

Sunak was previously appointed as the UK's Chancellor of the Exchequer from 13 February, 2020 to 5 July, 2022 and had served a role as the Chief Secretary to the Treasury from 24 July 2019 to 13 February 2020. Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government from 9 January 2018 to 24 July 2019. He attended Winchester College and studied Politics, Philosophy, and Economics at Oxford University and was a Fulbright Scholar at Stanford University (USA) where he studied for his MBA. His parents came to the UK from east Africa and are both of Indian origin.

The latter was first elected as the Conservative MP for Richmond (Yorks) in May 2015 and served as a Parliamentary Private Secretary at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy from June 2017. Before he entered politics, he had wide experience in the business and finance sector and also co-founded an investment firm. He contested for Tory leadership after the then UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned as he lost party support over political scandals. He, although, did not win in the leadership bid, and Liz Truss was elected as UK's new leader.

As UK's Chancellor of the Exchequer, a role that now went to Jeremy Hunt on 14 October, Boris Johnson government’s chief financial minister's responsibilities were:

Handling the fiscal policy (including the presenting of the annual Budget)

Monetary policy, setting inflation targets

Ministerial arrangements (in his role as Second Lord of the Treasury)

Overall responsibility for the Treasury’s response to COVID-19

So why former chancellor lost out last time?

Sunak had mainly failed to persuade Tory members, who elected Liz Truss to Downing Street in September. While he opposed Truss' finance policies, he had also ascertained that he would rather lose the leadership race than "win on a false promise" in an interview with BBC. He was launching an attack on tax cuts hurled by Truss. But the latter dismissed his concerns as "scaremongering" and "Project Fear". Sunak, regardless, pledged that he would do "whatever it takes" to avert the looming inflation and economic woes of the British people, emerging due post the pandemic of 2020. He also unveiled support worth £350bn. But he ultimately failed in gaining enough majority support to be elected as UK's leader.

Many MPs who backed Truss then cast doubt on whether Sunak clearly deciphered the cost-of-living crisis. There was some "perception" about the ex-Chancellor being too rich to be the PM or understanding the struggles of the UK households. But even as some questioned Sunak's expertise in leading Britain due to his Indian roots, and not adequately relating to Britons, he firmly clarified that his identity matters to him and that he can sort out the challenges faced by the UK economy.