Rishi Sunak 'definitely Not Interested' In Being UK PM But Hails Country For Warm Welcome

UK Chancellor of Exchequer Rishi Sunak recently revealed that he is “definitely not interested” in being the Prime Minister of the country. Amid the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic, Sunak has been under a spotlight and has been watched more closely than the rest of the politicians. As he is the Finance Minister of the UK, he has been charged with supporting the country’s economy and workforce. In recent months, he has earned himself the nickname ‘Dishy Rishi’ because of his schemes like Furlough, Kickstart and Eat Out to Help Out.

However, even after becoming a household name Sunak seems to have no interest in taking on the top job anytime soon. While speaking to Ladbible, the UK minister said that he already has enough on his plate. When asked if he is interested in becoming the PM, Sunak said “definitely not,” and added that he has enough of a struggle just trying to do the job that he has and keep his head above water.

READ: Rishi Sunak Lights Diwali Diya At Downing Street For First Time In British History | WATCH

The 40-year-old also said that it’s worth bearing in mind that he is not even the first non-white chancellor as Sajid Javid had the job before him and he had the privilege to serve the nation. While speaking to the media outlet, Sunak also hailed UK as a country and called it “unbelievably tolerant”. He added that the United Kingdom has “warmly welcomed” his family, Sajid Javid’s family and “integrated into society”. He is also hopeful that his example will be looked up to also make people realise what UK stands for and the opportunities that are possible for everybody, regardless of their background.

READ: Sunak: Virus Rules Have 'significant' Impact On Economy

Sunak lights Diwali Diya for the first time

Sunak is a Hindu whose grandparents hail from Punjab. His parents had emigrated from East Africa and he has spent his childhood in the UK. He has served in Theresa May’s second government as Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Local Government. He was a supporter of Boris Johnson’s campaign to become Conservative leader and after Johnson was elected, he appointed Sunak Chief Secretary to the Treasury. His appointment has coincided with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, however, he has been leading the Treasury’s response to the ongoing crisis since his appointment.

A few days back, the Indian-origin minister was also spotted lighting diyas at his official residence in London. He has occasionally been filmed using Hindi and Punjabi words, and on November 13 he was filmed coming out of Number 11 on the Downing Street and placing earthen lamps outside his door. “Chancellor of Exchequer Rt. Honourable Rishi Sunak, for the 1st time in British History, lit Diwali Diya at 11 Downing Street. Proud moment for #BritishHindus and #BritishIndians It’s Happy Diwali Indeed Let the festivities begin,” the Indians in London Group tweeted.

READ: UK's Deep Liquid Capital Markets Can Help India's Infrastructure Needs: Rishi Sunak

READ: Rishi Sunak Expands COVID-19 Jobs Support, Grants For UK Businesses