Rishi Sunak Announces 5-point Plan For 2023 As Strikes Erupt Across UK

As the string of strikes by different national public services is engulfing the United Kingdom, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has laid out his priorities for the year 2023. On Wednesday, January 4, the UK prime minister gave out this five-point plan and left it to the Britons to judge him on those five promises. From the pledge to boost the economy to deal with the NHS and Immigration crisis, Sunak managed to incorporate all the issues the country is currently engulfed in, in his five-point plan.

According to Sky News, the UK Prime Minister promised to work “night and day” to deliver on his promises, as his five-point plan includes slashing inflation to half, growing the economy, reducing debt, etc. The conservative administration is being criticised by the opposition and the people in general as the United Kingdom deals with the growing inflation and energy crisis. The deplorable state of the economy has led to a rise in massive strikes by different public service sectors, who are demanding better pay and reforms. Speaking to a gathering filled with journalists and businessmen, here are the five promises Sunak made for 2023.

The five promises of Rishi Sunak

1. In his speech, the British Prime Minister promised to halve the inflation in 2023 and expressed his determination to ease the cost of living. The British Prime Minister asserted, “First, we will halve inflation this year to ease the cost of living and give people financial security.” According to the Library of the UK House of Commons, the annual rate of inflation in 2022 reached 11.1% in October which was a 41-year high. However, things started to ease in November 2022, but the condition remains deplorable.

2. In the second point, the Prime Minister talked about how he intends to create better-paying job opportunities. He said, “Second, we will grow the economy, creating better-paid jobs and opportunities right across the country.” While the employment rates in the country largely remained unchanged, the devastating pandemic did have an impact on the job sector. 2022 ended and 2023 began with a string of strikes, from employees belonging to different sectors of british public services. From the NHS to rail workers, people are demanding better pay and better working conditions in the country.

3. In the Third Promise, the British Prime Minister alluded to the UK National debt. "Third, we will make sure our national debt is falling so that we can secure the future of public services.” the UK Prime Minister asserted. The deplorable conditions of the national debt and national deficit is another issue for which the labour party used to hurl criticism against the ruling Conservative party.

4. Sunak touched upon the NHS crisis in his fourth point where he assured people to reduce the current waiting list. “NHS waiting lists will fall and people will get the care they need more quickly,” said Sunak. The medical staff of the National Health Service is not only protesting for better pay but is also demanding that the government deal with the current crisis of Hospitals running out of beds.

5. Sunak concluded his five-point plan by touching upon the issue of immigration. “We will pass new laws to stop small boats, making sure that if you come to this country illegally, you are detained and swiftly removed,” the UK PM said. According to government data, the country has witnessed over 500,000 migrants entering the UK. It was in December when a small boat carrying migrants sank in the English channel leading to the death of many migrants.

The Prime Minister concluded his speech by exclaiming, “No tricks, no ambiguity, we're either delivering for you or we're not. We will rebuild trust in politics through action, or not at all. So, I ask you to judge us on the effort we put in and the results we achieve.” While many had a hopeful outlook toward Sunak’s five-point plan, this plan was not free from criticisms. According to Sky News, the Labour party called his speech “thin” and accused him for focussing on areas where the progress is already predicted. As different labour strikes in the country continue, it will be interesting to see how the new Prime Minister will stand on his promises.

Image: AP