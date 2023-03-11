Rishi Sunak, Emmanuel Macron's 'bromance' Blooms In Paris As They Strike £480 Million Deal

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron penned an "unprecedented" £480 million deal to tackle migrant crisis, but that wasn't the only thing they struck on Friday. What was evident to the world was the friendship they have struck lately, which has now been dubbed as "Le Bromance". Shortly after Sunak touched down in the French capital of Paris, his Twitter handle boasted how "great" it was for the British PM to be in the city. "Close neighbours. Great friends. Historic allies," he tweeted. Later on, Sunak gushed next to Macron saying: "Merci, mon ami! I feel very fortunate to be serving alongside you."

Their bromance blossomed when they held an hour-long conversation in private, relying on the common ground they share instead of depending on their entourage of aides and translators. After the meeting, Macron hailed a "new beginning" in UK-France ties, while Sunak called France a "friend of Britain". And as friendship comes with gift giving and thoughtful gestures, the two leaders exchanged rugby shirts to mark the England-France rugby match scheduled for this weekend.

Sunak, Macron vow to curb migrant crisis

But the mingling came with an equal share of serious conversations, one of which involved striking a £480 million deal to put an end to the English Channel crossings, an agenda that continues to be prioritised by No 10. Over the course of three years, the United Kingdom will be providing France with the hefty sum which will go into measures meant to tackle the migrant crisis, such as the construction of a new detention centre in France. Furthermore, hundreds of French personnel will be deployed to beaches for patrolling, according to Sky News. Other measures in the deal include modernistic aircraft, drone, and surveillance technologies, a collaboration between the UK's National Crime Agency and its French counterpart, and a new 24/7 coordination centre with permanent liaison officers of the UK. Macron and Sunak, who dubbed the deal "unprecedented", arrived at the conclusion after holding elaborate talks in the French capital of Paris. However, the French president noted that the agreement would require to undergo negotiations with the European Union instead of Paris.

UK PM announces clampdown on crossings

Nonetheless, the latest deal comes after a four-month-old package worth £63 million that aimed to boost patrolling by 40%. In 2021, another deal of £55 million was struck. Earlier this week, the UK PM disclosed stringent plans of putting an end to Channel crossings which would restrict migrants entering the country illegally from getting asylum.

"Last year I agreed the largest ever small boats deal with France to increase UK-funded patrols by 40%. This week I announced measures to ensure nobody who enters the UK illegally can remain here. We don't need to manage this problem, we need to break it," Sunak said. "And today, we have gone further than ever before to put an end to this disgusting trade in human life. Working together, the UK and France will ensure that nobody can exploit our systems with impunity," he added.